Montana flood victims eligible for disaster unemployment

HELENA--The Montana Department of Labor & Industry announced that workers in Yellowstone County impacted by June flooding may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

Disaster Unemployment Assistance claims are being accepted by the department via phone at (406) 444-3454. DUA claims agents will be available starting July 27 at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Phones will operate Monday through Friday. Claims for affected Yellowstone County workers will be accepted via phone until Aug. 26 at 4 p.m.

The Disaster Assistance Period for Yellowstone County is effective June 12, and claims may be backdated to this effective date if this is the first week employment or self-employment was impacted. Claims must be filed within 30 days of when they are first accepted.

Individuals seeking to file a regular UI claim should visit MontanaWorks.gov or call the Department’s Claims Processing Center at (406) 444-2545 for assistance.

Others who do not meet the regular unemployment criteria should (406) 444-3454.