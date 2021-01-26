Montana Food Bank Network event raises awareness, funds for weekend meal program

BackPack Jersey Day is an annual statewide fundraising event for Montana Food Bank Network’s BackPack Program; a food access program that distributes easy-to-prepare, shelf-stable meals to children to take home on the weekends when school meals are not available.

In 2019, 15.9% of children in Montana were living in food insecure households, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to fight childhood hunger and food insecurity in Montana, Montana Food Bank Network launched the BackPack Program in 2007. Since then, the program has grown to include 131 participating school locations across the state, reaching nearly 5000 students in need. Participating schools work with Montana Food Bank Network and local non-profit partners to discreetly distribute BackPack meals to children, who have been referred by school faculty and staff, every week during the school year.

This year, BackPack Jersey Day will take place on Friday, Feb. 5th. Individuals and communities across Montana will have the opportunity to donate directly to their local BackPack program while raising awareness of the program by wearing a favorite team jersey.