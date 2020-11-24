Montana gets piece of $17.5M Home Depot settlement

Attorney General Tim Fox said Tuesday his office, along with the attorneys general of 45 other states and the District of Columbia have obtained a $17.5 million settlement against Georgia-based retailer The Home Depot, resolving a multistate investigation of a 2014 data breach which exposed the payment card information of approximately 40 million Home Depot consumers nationwide.

The State of Montana will collect approximately $95,831 through this settlement, which will fund ongoing consumer protection activities, including data privacy education.

The breach occurred when hackers accessed The Home Depot’s network and deployed malware on the retailer’s self-checkout point-of-sale system. The malware allowed the hackers to obtain the payment card information of customers who used self-checkout lanes at The Home Depot stores throughout the U.S. between April 10, 2014 and Sept 13, 2014.

In addition to the payment to states, The Home Depot has agreed to implement and maintain a series of data security practices designed to strengthen its information security program and safeguard the personal information of consumers.

“This settlement promotes fair but rigorous compliance with state laws requiring businesses which collect or maintain sensitive personal information to implement and adhere to reasonable procedures to protect consumers’ information from unlawful use or disclosure,” Fox said.

