The Montana Grain Growers Association and the Montana Grains Foundation will each offer scholarships to be used for the 2023-2024 school year.

MGGA will award two $1,000 scholarships to students pursuing an agricultural related degree at the college of their choice. Applicants or their parent, grandparent, or legal guardian must be a current producer member of MGGA.

MGF will award two $2,500 scholarships to Montana State University juniors or seniors pursuing a degree in ag business, ag education, plant science or environment sciences (apply through MSU), and two $2,500 scholarships to MSU graduate students.

Applications must be received no later than April 1, and the winners will be announced by May 1.

More information and application forms are available by calling the MGGA office at 406-761-4596 or online at MGGA Scholarships and MGF Scholarships.