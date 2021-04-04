Montana Guard set to continue COVID-19 mission through June

Yellowstone County residents started filing into Cedar Hall early Wednesday afternoon, and most left in less than 30 minutes with their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in their arm. On their way in and out, a specialist in the Montana National Guard greeted them and told them to have a nice day.

Since the second week of March, dozens of members from multiple units of the National and Air National Guard have filled most of the staff positions at the MetraPark and Shrine Auditorium vaccine clinics. The assignment is the latest since their activation by then-Gov. Steve Bullock in April 2020, and they’re slated to remain at least through June of this year.

“The big lesson I suppose is to be adaptable. Be able to go in 10 directions at once, if needed. And I think we all kind of have that mindset already, but some of these missions come up, and we have two weeks advance notice. Some of them, it’s two hours,” said Tech. Sgt. Brennan McCloney of the Air National Guard charged with personnel management of several dozen soldiers and airmen assigned to the Billings area.