You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Montana gyms, fitness centers ready to reopen
alert featured

Montana gyms, fitness centers ready to reopen

Granite fitness

Sanitizer bottles are filled as Granite Fitness prepares to open for business on Friday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

It was a rush to the finish line for gyms and fitness centers on Thursday. 

Gov. Steve Bullock announced a week ago that movie theaters, museums, pools, fitness centers and gyms could reopen Friday, requiring them to follow a list of specific directives meant to keep patrons safe and stall the spread of COVID-19. 

Shara Overstreet, the managing partner at Granite Health and Fitness, has been working for the past week to get ready. She and her staff have created systems to keep surfaces clean and maintain the requisite social distance between patrons. 

"We're definitely ready," she said. Granite's members "are super ready."

Granite fitness

Maintenance Director Rob Fulbright moves a treadmill for social distancing as Granite Fitness prepares to open for business on Friday.
Granite fitness

General manager Shara Overstreet is opening Granite Fitness on Friday.

A lot of people are ready to work off their "COVID 15," Overstreet said with a smile, referring to the extra weight some have put on during the pandemic. 

Under the governor's order, gyms and pools can operate at 50% capacity, so Granite invested in an electronic check-in system for members that will cap admittance. 

Granite has also created personal sanitizer kits that each patron will receive, allowing them disinfect equipment and other items to their comfort level. The kits are checked back in when they leave. Granite will also be implementing its own strict cleaning routines, as required by the governor's order. 

"It's exhaustive," Overstreet said. 

Fitness centers across the region are following suit. Miles Community College will reopen its Centra Fitness Center and Gymnasium on campus with modified operations on Monday. 

"We were excited to hear 'gyms' listed in the latest phase of reopening," Centra director Michael Turck said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing our members' faces, and we want to make sure we do that in a slow and responsible manner."

Overstreet helped create the group of gym owners that lobbied the governor's office for this reopening. Like others, she's eager to follow the state's requirements and make sure Granite members are safe. 

Her next project is getting the governor to allow fitness classes to resume.

Kim Kaiser, CEO of Billings Family YMCA, and her staff have been racing to make sure everything is ready for members to come back. 

"I think our team is gonna crash after opening," she said with a laugh. 

YMCA buys building for expansion

Kim Kaiser, the CEO for the YMCA, stands in the new 12,000-square-feet wellness studio as remodeling continued on Wednesday. The administrative offices recently moved out of this space into a next-door building that the YMCA purchased.

They've been creating safe practice policies that implement the governor's directives and crafting systems that will keep surfaces clean and members safe. Kaiser has also been bringing employees back and getting them newly trained. 

For example, pre-COVID, one staff member would be assigned to monitor the fitness floor. Now there will be three staffers to help ensure patrons are safe and maintaining the appropriate distance.  

YMCA

Jackie Claunch teaches a group fitness class in the parking lot at the Billings Family YMCA on Thursday, May 7.

They've done the same with the pool, which has a new registration system for those who want to swim. In order to make sure it runs at 50% capacity, swimmers will have to reserve a spot the day before they come to exercise. 

"Our priority is the health and safety of everybody who walks through the door," Kaiser said. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News