Montana gyms, fitness centers ready to reopen

"It's exhaustive," Overstreet said.

Fitness centers across the region are following suit. Miles Community College will reopen its Centra Fitness Center and Gymnasium on campus with modified operations on Monday.

"We were excited to hear 'gyms' listed in the latest phase of reopening," Centra director Michael Turck said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing our members' faces, and we want to make sure we do that in a slow and responsible manner."

Overstreet helped create the group of gym owners that lobbied the governor's office for this reopening. Like others, she's eager to follow the state's requirements and make sure Granite members are safe.

Her next project is getting the governor to allow fitness classes to resume.

Kim Kaiser, CEO of Billings Family YMCA, and her staff have been racing to make sure everything is ready for members to come back.

"I think our team is gonna crash after opening," she said with a laugh.

They've been creating safe practice policies that implement the governor's directives and crafting systems that will keep surfaces clean and members safe. Kaiser has also been bringing employees back and getting them newly trained.