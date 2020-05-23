Montana Hi-Line resident hopes FEMA grant will help save his home from falling into Milk River

“Due to the imminent likelihood of the land sliding away from the home, this sub-application was prioritized,” Hartley said.

Montana DES staff reviewed the application for required materials before it was sent to FEMA Region 8, which reviews the application again and approves the grants. A few documents were still needed earlier in May before it was sent to FEMA Region 8.

For some counties, it’s the first time local DES coordinators have applied for this grant.

“Everyone has an interpretation of what the questions mean, so sometimes we have to get to those specifics and it takes a little bit of time, especially when a county or homeowner may not have done this before,” said Mike Hillenburg, FEMA Hazard Mitigation branch chief.

FEMA Region 8 spokesperson Lynn Kimbrough said that the application arrived at the office on Monday, and hopes that the review process will be completed by early next week. Usually, that process can take up to 45 days.

Kimbrough noted that the application is being met with urgency, but not at the expense of other applications in the queue.