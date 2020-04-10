Montana higher ed to get $30.4M from fed stimulus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana universities and colleges will get at least $31.4 million from the $2 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus bill — and at least half of that is required to end up in students' pockets.

The first money universities receive should be prioritized as cash grants to students to cover "expenses related to disruptions to their educations due to the COVID-19 outbreak," according to the U.S. Department of Education. That includes costs of course materials, technology, food, housing, health care and child care.

Money was doled to schools using a formula mixing total enrollment with the number of students receiving Pell Grants, which are awarded based on financial need.

Montana university schools received about $25.6 million, most of which went to flagships in Missoula and Bozeman:

Montana State University: $10.5 million

University of Montana: $7.6 million

Montana State University Billings: $2.2 million

University of Montana Western: $1.1 million

Montana Tech: $1.6 million

Montana State University Northern: $911,000

Helena College: $685,000

Great Falls College: $845,000

Private schools, tribal colleges, and some trade schools were also eligible for stimulus money: