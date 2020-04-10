You are the owner of this article.
Montana higher ed to get $30.4M from fed stimulus
Montana higher ed to get $30.4M from fed stimulus

Face mask on UM griz statue

The grizzly bear statue on the University of Montana campus wears a face mask in March. 

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

Montana universities and colleges will get at least $31.4 million from the $2 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus bill — and at least half of that is required to end up in students' pockets. 

The first money universities receive should be prioritized as cash grants to students to cover "expenses related to disruptions to their educations due to the COVID-19 outbreak," according to the U.S. Department of Education. That includes costs of course materials, technology, food, housing, health care and child care. 

Money was doled to schools using a formula mixing total enrollment with the number of students receiving Pell Grants, which are awarded based on financial need.

Montana university schools received about $25.6 million, most of which went to flagships in Missoula and Bozeman:

  • Montana State University: $10.5 million
  • University of Montana: $7.6 million
  • Montana State University Billings: $2.2 million
  • University of Montana Western: $1.1 million
  • Montana Tech: $1.6 million
  • Montana State University Northern: $911,000
  • Helena College: $685,000
  • Great Falls College: $845,000

Private schools, tribal colleges, and some trade schools were also eligible for stimulus money: 

  • Carroll College: $941,000
  • Rocky Mountain College: $933,000
  • University of Providence - Great Falls: $377,000
  • Aaniiih Nakoda College: $114,000
  • Blackfeet Community College: $277,000
  • Chief Dull Knife College: $103,000
  • Fort Peck Community College: $151,000
  • Little Big Horn College: $260,000
  • Salish Kootenai College: $832,000
  • Stone Child College: $216,000
  • Dawson Community College: $142,000
  • Flathead Valley Community College: $925,000
  • Miles Community College: $246,000
  • Montana Academy of Salons: $152,000
  • Bold Beauty Academy: $151,000

It's unclear exactly when the money will be available to students and colleges. According to federal officials, money will be disbursed "as quickly as possible."

Overall, the CARES Act, which became law in March, includes about $14 billion in higher education funding. The per-college figures were announced Thursday. 

A Montana State University Billings spokeswoman said the school was still planning for the funding and would hopefully have more information next week. A spokeswoman for the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education did not immediately respond to messages Friday. 

