Montana Highway Patrol investigating multiple fatal crashes since Saturday

A 20-year-old man from Billings who was also in the SUV was injured. He had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital to be checked out before being released, according to MHP.

An MHP crash narrative describes how the SUV was westbound on 16 Mile Creek Road "going too fast for conditions as this is a dirt road."

The vehicle went off the left side of the road, overcorrected and then went off the right side before rolling. Alcohol and speed are listed as suspected factors in the crash.

At 6:14 p.m. Saturday a 59-year-old man from Ovando died after the motorcycle he was riding on Montana Highway 200 in Powell County near Lincoln drifted off the right side of the road into a ditch near mile marker 65.

The motorcycle went up the opposite side of the ditch and skidded before crashing through brush and rolling. MHP reports that the man was taken to St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula and died in transit.

The man was not wearing a helmet. The crash report does not list alcohol, drugs or speed as suspected factors in the crash.