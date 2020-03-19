Montana John Deere stores collecting N95 mask donations

Responding to the Trump administration’s recent request for construction companies to donate N95 protective masks in support of health care facilities, all John Deere stores in Montana are partnering to become collection points to help streamline the process for contractors and the medical community.

Effective immediately, companies are encouraged to donate their N95 masks at any of the 22 John Deere locations across the state. Deere dealers, C&B Operations LLC, RDO Equipment Co. and Frontline Ag Solutions are all serving as mask collection sites.

In a press release, organizers ask companies who are able to donate to place the masks in plastic bags, then place in the drop-off boxes located in the stores.

For more information including a John Deere store locator, go to dealerlocator.deere.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0