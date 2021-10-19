Montana leads country in COVID cases per 100k

Montana became the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the country Tuesday morning. The New York Times COVID tracker moved Montana into the top slot as the state hit 97 cases per 100,000 people per day.

Idaho and Wyoming follow with 78 cases and 75 cases per 100,000 people respectively. Alaska, which had been number one over the weekend, has moved down to fourth in the country with 71 cases per 100,000 people.

“We are the hottest spot and Yellowstone County is leading with the number of cases in the state,” said Public Health Officer John Felton during a Tuesday meeting of the County Commissioners.

Last year, COVID peaked in Nov. 2020 and worked its way back down to settle at a manageable level during the summer months. During this stable period, the state averaged about 10 cases per 100,000 people per day. That’s about 107 cases per day in the state and 16 cases per day in Yellowstone County. In a year, that’s about 39,000 cases in the state and about 5,800 cases in Yellowstone County.

“This looks a lot like influenza, but influenza goes back to zero. We haven’t hit a zero point for COVID,” Felton said.