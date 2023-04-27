Small rural elementary school districts interested in forming their own high school had one hurdle removed by the Montana Legislature this week.

House Bill 707, sponsored by Rep. Jodee Etchart, R-Billings, was approved on its third reading Wednesday after having gone through the Senate. It now heads to the governor's desk.

The bill removes the requirement that adjoining elementary districts must consolidate to form a new high school district. Instead, it would allow those small districts to still to operate independently while sending students to the same high school.

Currently, a single K-8 school district has to meet or exceed 1,000 students enrolled to form a high school district. Those districts that don’t have enough students must consolidate with adjoining districts to meet the threshold.

HB 707 was a response to a recent push from Billings West End parents who are exploring the feasibility of building a new high school west of the city.

The coalition Southwest Billings SMART Growth believes a new high school district on the west end of town is needed to account for the city’s growth rate and current overcrowding across the three high schools in School District 2.

The group held a community meeting in February with the boards of trustees from Elysian, Blue Creek, Elder Grove and Canyon Creek schools to explore consolidating to a single K-8 district in order to form a new high school district, a move fraught with tricky logistics and red tape.

Support for HB 707 grew from the meeting.

"We are thrilled that HB 707 has passed," Missy Jones, one of leaders of Southwest Billings SMART Growth, said in statement Thursday morning. "This will allow us to move forward with the county high school and will eliminate one of the bigger roadblocks, which was mandatory consolidation between Blue Creek, Canyon Creek, Elysian and Elder Grove K-8."

The Legislature's approval of HB 707 removed a big roadblock from the group's efforts, she said.

"Now consolidation is an option instead of being a large determining factor that could potentially halt the project," she said. "By eliminating this step it provides for a quicker path in making this high school a reality. Which is really exciting. There were a lot of people that worked on this bill and we are so thankful for their time and efforts."