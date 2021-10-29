Montana license plate production affected by aluminum shortage

Montana Correctional Enterprises (MCE) was forced to change its production process for Montana license plates this week when its supply of the material ran out due to a nationwide aluminum shortage.

Drivers getting new license plates will temporarily receive plates printed on reflective sheeting without aluminum backing.

“We knew this might be a possibility because it’s been an issue at other license plate factories throughout the nation,” said MCE Administrator Gayle Butler in a press release. “To head off the problem, we have been searching for other sources of aluminum non-stop. Unfortunately, everyone is either in the same situation as us, or understandably, they don’t want to find themselves in the same position, so they don’t want to sell their materials.”

MCE, located in Deer Lodge, is a subsidiary of the Montana Department of Corrections. Its license plate factory produces about 750,000 license plates per year for Montana motorists in all 56 counties.

According to Butler, she and her team have been in close contact with the Montana Department of Justice’s Motor Vehicle Division on this subject for months, providing updates and suggesting solutions should MCE’s shipment of aluminum not arrive before its supply ran out.