Montana long-term care facilities prepare for COVID-19 vaccine shipments

An outbreak in October resulted in 17 staff members and 28 residents becoming infected with the COVID-19 virus. Eight residents died due to COVID-19-related complications, said administrator Rebecca Shackelford. The deaths at the facility make up almost half the 20 total COVID-19-related deaths in Blaine County, according to the state’s COVID-19 case mapping and information website.

On Nov. 30, it had been two weeks since the last positive case. Another staff member tested positive on Dec. 2 but did not spread it to anyone else in the facility, Shackelford said.

Since Sweet Home is located more than 75 miles away from the nearest major pharmacy that will supply vaccines, Shackelford said they will partner with the Blaine County Health Department. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that rural care homes partner with public health departments or local pharmacies to coordinate vaccine services.

Shackelford said Friday she was still waiting on more details on when vaccines will arrive.

“It is comforting to know that there’s a vaccine on the way but I also do look at it realistically,” Shackelford said. “I don’t think the virus is going to go away any quicker than it came.”