Montana long-term care facilities prepare for COVID-19 vaccine shipments

When Joyce Hill and her husband operated an assisted living facility in the Billings Heights in the 1990s, they’d plan activities to get residents moving and out of their rooms.
Now, 80-year-old Hill lives in a St. John’s United assisted living facility in Billings and must keep to herself as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the state.
“There are days where it’s been pretty depressing, but you have to put your mind to where you’re going,” Hill said.
Hill has lived in the facility for over a year and has found ways to keep her spirits up as St. John’s and other care homes continue to restrict visitation in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.
She’s potted several flowers that she’s picked during her visits to the duck pond on the St. John’s campus. Friends and family visit with her over the phone or video chat. It’s the little things that count, Hill said.
But COVID-19 vaccines bring hope, she said, and she plans to get one when they arrive.
“I’m excited for it,” Hill said.
Nursing homes in the state have seen outbreaks of COVID-19 cases as the Midwest has experienced a surge over the past few months. The news of a vaccine provides hope of some normalcy in the future.
As of Wednesday, around 96% of long-term care facilities and 62% of assisted living facilities in the state have reported COVID-19 cases, according to a report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. About 63% of long-term care facilities and 25% of assisted living facilities had ongoing COVID-19 cases.
Vaccine shipments
On Friday, Gov. Steve Bullock’s office announced the next shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to the state will be reduced, but will still be allocated to long-term care facilities.
Frontline health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities are a priority during the first phase of vaccine distribution, said Jim Murphy, administrator of the Communicable Disease and Laboratory Services Division with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The anticipated shipment through the end of the year has been reduced from about 60,000 doses to about 48,000, or about 20%. The next shipment of 6,825 COVID-19 vaccine doses produced by Pfizer-BioNTech will go to nearly 300 nursing homes and assisted living facilities this week. These doses will be administered to facilities through pharmacy partnerships with Walgreens, CVS and Big Sky Managed Care Pharmacy.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was given Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Federal Drug Administration earlier this month. The first shipment of the vaccine was sent to 10 Montana hospitals last week that could store the vials at minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
The FDA approved Emergency Use Authorization of another COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by drug company, Moderna, on Friday. The second shipment to the state is expected to include the Moderna vaccine, which doesn't have to be stored at such extremely low temperatures.
Despite the reduction, DPHHS will be able to start distributing the vaccines to long-term care facilities and rural hospitals possibly starting Monday.
“The only thing that these allocation adjustments impact is they slow our progress down a little bit,” Murphy said. “We won’t be able to get as many vaccines to as many people as we originally planned but hopefully this will balance out. Right now, we’re just starting this process, so having a little adjustment in the allocation is not surprising.”
Planning
St. John’s United is the largest human services organization in the state, and operates nursing, assisted and independent living facilities in Billings. St. John’s houses about 550 residents and employs 700 staff.
The facilities have seen an increased rate of infection among staff members and residents over the past few months, said St. John’s United President and CEO David Trost.
Community spread contributes to the likelihood of outbreaks in long-term care facilities, Trost said.
A report from the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living revealed that in a five-week period from Oct. 11 to Nov. 15, resident case numbers in nursing homes increased by 140%, according to an article by AARP.
On Nov. 13, St. John’s identified a resident who tested positive as part of a growing cluster. Around 14 residents tested positive for COVID-19. By Dec. 10, there were two total residents actively infected with COVID-19.
An outbreak is defined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, as any new COVID-19 infection among staff or residents. St. John's defines a cluster as two or more residents actively infected with COVID-19 in the same area. In a cluster, there is also a high degree of confidence that the cases are related, Trost said.
St. John’s has seen three cluster incidents. In total, 55 residents and 126 staff members have been infected. Of those, 39 residents and 76 staff members became infected since Nov. 1. The organization reported one COVID-19-related death in October.
“It’s unfortunate that we are quite adept to managing outbreaks of one, and it comes up too frequently,” Trost said. “It’s the clusters we are now trying to minimize and manage and never have happen.”
But a vaccine is a welcome sight, Rhodes said. St. John’s is partnering with CVS to administer the vaccines when they become available.
However, it’s unclear when that will be. As of Friday, Rhodes had yet to hear from CVS about a delivery date.
The first step is to provide residents and families with consent forms. The facilities will set up triage centers where staff through the major pharmacies will administer the vaccines.
It’s unclear if residents in all facilities on St. John’s sprawling campus will be vaccinated at the same time, or if delivery will be based on facility licensure. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, so the facilities will have to plan for another visit by CVS.
“It’s such an overwhelming task to coordinate that it isn’t happening as quickly in the long-term care world as it’s happening in the hospitals,” Rhodes said.
Sweet Home Chinook
Sweet Home, a small nursing home of 42 beds in Chinook, Montana, is also planning for vaccines after dealing with a few outbreaks over the last couple of months.
An outbreak in October resulted in 17 staff members and 28 residents becoming infected with the COVID-19 virus. Eight residents died due to COVID-19-related complications, said administrator Rebecca Shackelford. The deaths at the facility make up almost half the 20 total COVID-19-related deaths in Blaine County, according to the state’s COVID-19 case mapping and information website.
On Nov. 30, it had been two weeks since the last positive case. Another staff member tested positive on Dec. 2 but did not spread it to anyone else in the facility, Shackelford said.
Since Sweet Home is located more than 75 miles away from the nearest major pharmacy that will supply vaccines, Shackelford said they will partner with the Blaine County Health Department. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that rural care homes partner with public health departments or local pharmacies to coordinate vaccine services.
Shackelford said Friday she was still waiting on more details on when vaccines will arrive.
“It is comforting to know that there’s a vaccine on the way but I also do look at it realistically,” Shackelford said. “I don’t think the virus is going to go away any quicker than it came.”
Facilities like Sweet Home that aren’t partnering with a pharmacy are still expected to get vaccines at the same time as those getting vaccines through a pharmacy, said Bekki Wehner, head of the DPHHS Communicable Disease Control and Emergency Preparedness Bureau.
Sweet Home and St. John’s United will wait for guidance post-vaccine from local public health departments, CMS and the CDC.
Rhodes believes it’ll be months before there may be some sort of normalcy in care homes.
“Really, it is a scenario where I can’t predict that,” Rhodes said.
Protection
Even after residents and staff are vaccinated, care homes should continue to practice recommendations and take steps to prevent the spread of the virus post-vaccine, DPHHS’s Murphy said.
Canyon Creek Memory Care was the first long-term care facility in Montana to install the Healthe Entry ultraviolet portal, which uses Far-UVC lights to sanitize clothing and personal belongings as people enter the facility, said Fred Maxik, chief scientific officer of Healthe Inc. based in Florida. Healthe Inc. designs and sells UVC products for commercial use.
“There are multiple layers of protection, of thought, of policy, that are going to have to go into how we deal with these types of pathogens and pandemics now and in the future,” Maxik said. “And we view Healthe Entry as being one layer of that protection.”
In July, 17 residents died of COVID-19-related complications at Canyon Creek. Koeslch Communities operates the 67-bed facility.
Since then, the facility has not had any other COVID-19 cases among residents or staff as of Dec. 14. Only essential health care workers can visit residents in the facility, said Koelsch Communities Chief Operating Officer Eva Arant.
All visitors, including staff and vendors, stand in the portal and rotate for 20 seconds. UVC devices have been used to sanitize surfaces, airways, and more for 20 years.
“The pandemic is ever-changing, as we all know, and we want to make sure we’re doing everything possible in our safety measures for not only just our residents but our staff and visitors,” Arant said.
Canyon Creek will also partner with a pharmacy to administer vaccines when they're available, said spokesman Chase Salyers with Koelsch Communities.
Waiting
As care homes continue to battle against the spread of the virus walls, staff and residents are eagerly awaiting the vaccine’s arrival.
Ruth Ewen, 97, lives in a St. John’s assisted living facility. The last time Ewen visited her daughter was a few weeks ago when she drove her to the dentist. Other than that, Ewen hasn’t had anyone in her apartment since March.
She plans to get vaccinated, too.
“I’m very glad for it,” Ewen said.
