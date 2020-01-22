The Montana Department of Transportation is looking to make a winding highway west of Red Lodge known for its high rate of crashes safer.
The public is invited to comment on the project that spans from Red Lodge to Luther on Highway 78, which saw about 60 property damage crashes and 26 crashes resulting in 31 injuries in the past 10 years, according to MDT. No fatalities were recorded in the same time period.
The first phase of the project spans five miles from mile marker 5 northwest of Red Lodge to Scilley Mountain Vista Drive. Phase two spans another six miles to Butcher Creek Road, according to MDT project manager Jeremy Terry.
Construction would flatten steep grades, update passing areas, add vehicle turnouts and widen shoulders of the roadway by four feet on each side. MDT also has proposed replacing the bridge by Lower Luther Road that extends over West Red Lodge Creek.
According to a corridor study in 2008, 97 of the 117 vertical curves on the road's steep grades and 51 of the 55 passing areas do not meet current design standards.
“There isn’t a lot of sight distance as you’re driving," Terry said. "It’s a lot like a roller coaster."
The project is slated to start in 2025, but Terry noted that it takes time to collect input from the public and wait for federal aid, which is expected to pay for about 87% of the project. Securing land for roadway changes is another lengthy process. Both phases should cost around $17 million, Terry said.
The open house will take place at Red Lodge High School located at 800 Chambers Ave. N. in Red Lodge on Jan. 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Residents will be able to review current plans, provide comments and ask questions.
More information about the project can be found on the MDT website.