Montana man and woman sentenced for trafficking fentanyl

A Montana man and woman who pleaded guilty to trafficking meth and fentanyl pills were sentenced to prison time last week.

Eric Charles Swan, 35, and Elizabeth Ardell Grace Ronshaugen, 30, will spend the next several years in prison after law enforcement found them carrying over 100 grams of methamphetamine and about 9,600 fentanyl pills on their way back to Billings from a trip to Denver in 2021.

“The defendant’s actions are serious and have a direct impact on the community. The distribution of controlled substances is crippling communities throughout Montana and the United States. Although drug offenses can sometimes be referred to as ‘victimless’ crimes, drug distribution and use leaves countless numbers of victims. The drug users, their families, and the communities they live in are all impacted by the distribution of these drugs,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas K. Godfrey in his sentencing recommendations for Swan and Ronshaugen.

Agents with the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force stopped the two near Buffalo, Wyoming in November 2021, according to court documents. They were investigating a tip that Swan, of Wolf Point, was trafficking drugs into Montana. Through a search warrant granted for Swan’s cell phone data, officers saw Swan had traveled to Denver and was on his way pack to Montana.

Ronshaugen, a Great Falls resident who was traveling with Swan in the vehicle, was carrying dozens of fentanyl pills hidden in her clothes and in a plastic bag. Wyoming law enforcement searched their vehicle and found a trove of drugs. Along with prescription painkillers, cocaine and nearly $9,800 in cash, they uncovered approximately 9,616 fentanyl pills, a little over a pound of heroin and 103 grams of meth.

A federal grand jury indicted Swan and Ronshaugen in December 2021 on counts of conspiracy to possess and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. The two reached an agreement with federal prosecutors in March of this year in which they each pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The prosecution and defense wrote in their sentencing recommendations that the two had a history of substance abuse that dated back several years. They also had a criminal history, with Ronshaugen previously convicted for theft multiple times and Swan a six-time felon.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen sentenced Ronshaugen on June 29 to four years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Three days later, Swan was sentenced in federal court to eight years in prison and also five years of supervised release.

The Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, which includes Montana, is projecting a record-setting year in terms of fentanyl seizures, according to data compiled by the federal program. The first quarter of 2022 ended with agents finding over 10,000 fentanyl pills during their investigations in the region, about a third of pill seizures made for all of 2021. They also confiscated about 8.6 pounds of loose fentanyl, eclipsing last year's total.

Meth still dominates federal and state investigations and convictions involving drugs in Montana, accounting for about two thirds of new investigations initiated by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation Narcotics Bureau in 2021. However, fentanyl cases increased from 2 in 2020 to 43 in 2021.

While fentanyl is available as a prescription painkiller, the bulk trafficked in Montana and the rest of the United States is produced illicitly in underground labs. Those labs, typically located in Mexico, press the substance to appear like a prescription pill for traffickers. Those pills, created without any kind of standard or oversight, can be potent to the point of a single dose being fatal.

Eight people overdosed on fentanyl in Montana between May 22 and June 6, prompting a warning from county health officials. Two of those people were residents of Yellowstone and Custer counties.

