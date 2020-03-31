'Montana Masks' pop up all over the world, move from 3D printers to injection molds

"We don't want to be unprepared," Richardson said.

Having the Montana Mask on hand would give hospitals and other health care providers a backup that could be used should the supply chain for traditional face masks dry up.

"If we never have to use them on a widespread basis, great," Richardson said. "Our goal is to have a good option for our health care providers on the front line."

Billings-area fiber manufacturing business Flowmark/High Tech Filters has worked to create the reusable filters that fit into the front of the mask. Flowmark had ramped up production by the middle of last week and taken orders from all over the country.

Spark R&D will make its design open source, available to anyone who wants it. In terms of financial compensation for the company, Ritter said right now his company is simply concerned with making the masks and getting them out to those who need them as quickly as possible.

"We can worry about money later," he said.