Montana Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony to be virtual

The Montana Veterans Affairs Division recently announced plans for a virtual Memorial Day Ceremony to be aired on Memorial Day, May 25.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Montana State Veteran Cemeteries are unable to host live Memorial Day ceremonies at its three cemeteries across the state, but still desire to honor brave veterans through a pre-recorded remembrance ceremony, according to a press release from the Montana Veteran Affairs Division.

The ceremony will include the annual wreath laying at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery and a speech by Montana Adjutant General Matthew T. Quinn, firing and cannon detail, the national anthem, taps and a benediction and eulogy.

A video of the ceremony will be available via YouTube, Facebook and through the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service for all Montanans to view on Memorial Day.

