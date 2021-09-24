Montana modernists: Lela and Rudy Autio's legacy remembered at YAM

In tandem, Rudy was a great supporter of Lela, Warford said. “Everything he could do to support Lela — especially later in life. As they got older, he wanted to pay it back. It was a great love story between them, and to be witness to that made me a better person.”

Warford met Rudy when he was attending the University of Montana and Rudy was teaching ceramics. Warford would go on to obtain his master’s degree and then go to work for Rudy. “It was just an incredible experience for a kid who grew up in southeast Montana.” He describes Lela as one of the first feminist artists in Montana whose contributions aren’t fully recognized nor talked about.

“Rudy and Pete (Voulkos), they thought that Lela was the one that was going to make it,” recalled Warford of the time when they were attending school in Bozeman together. “Her palette, her forms, her themes were so right on the edge … it’s great to see those pieces together.”

Warford described Lela as the anchor of the family, and the anchor of the art. “(Rudy) once told me, ‘Hugh, I was lucky, and I was lucky, and I was lucky, and I had Lela.’ There wouldn’t have been a Rudy without Lela, and I don’t think there would have been a Lela without Rudy.”

Exhibiting a legacy