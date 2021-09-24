Montana modernists: Lela and Rudy Autio's legacy remembered at YAM

Rudy and Lela Autio, the artistic husband and wife whose legacy is imprinted across the state, are remembered fondly in a new exhibition of their works, curated by their children and on display through Oct. 3 at the Yellowstone Art Museum.
The two rose to prominence in the modernist art scene in Montana in the 1950s and met while attending college in Bozeman. They had wildly different approaches to creation, and though Rudy’s work would often take center stage, they continued a strong partnership that pushed both artists into a world of their own making.
“It was the '50s, a time when women artists — even in the art world — took a back seat,” said Lisa Autio, their daughter. She describes her mother as a creative force who made art with little regard for what others thought of her work. She was also a force for her husband’s work, organizing workshops, art showings, and handling correspondence and payments. “That was her bailiwick,” said Lisa.
Rudy, dubbed "the Matisse of ceramics," became known for his large-scale vessels and paintings of figurative women. He was influenced by Greek ceramics and mythology, combining it with his Western vignette, while Lela’s works celebrate a brightly colored and funky vision. Lela is known for pioneering a "soft sculptures" technique that evolved into working with acrylic glass, influenced by the technicolor vibes of the Beatles' Yellow Submarine.
In total, 75 pieces from the family’s private collection are on display, spanning Rudy’s career from the 1950s to 2006, a year before he died, and works up to 2012, created by Lela. She died in 2016, a year after receiving the Governor’s Art Award. Rudy was one of the state’s first recipients of the award in 1981.
Montana legends
Arne Rudolf "Rudy" Autio was born in Butte in 1926. The son of Finnish immigrants (his father was a miner and mother a boarding house cook), Rudy started drawing when he was a child and furthered his art pursuits in high school.
Lela Moniger was born in 1927. Her mother died when she was 2 years old, and she was raised in Great Falls by her father, a cowboy and ranch hand from Belt. In high school, she became interested in art and received a scholarship to attend what was then Montana State College in Bozeman.
During World War II, Rudy spent two years in the Navy, then returned to Montana to attend college on the GI Bill, where he met Lela at what would become Montana State University. The couple were married in 1948, and after Rudy pursued an MFA in sculpture from Washington State University. In the 1950s, they resided in Helena, where they were involved in the founding of Helena’s Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts.
In 1957, they moved to Missoula and Rudy set up the university's first ceramics department. Lela obtained her MA in painting and drawing there in 1961. In the 1970s, Lela was instrumental in saving Missoula’s first public library and transitioning it into the Missoula Art Museum.
Rudy taught ceramics at the University of Montana for 28 years. He died in June 2007 at age 80 after a battle with leukemia. Lela died from from complications related to renal carcinoma in February 2016 at the age of 88.
Though the Autios' artwork has been touring the state since Lela’s death, this is the largest display featuring both artists, who are credited with furthering the modernist art movement throughout the state, and it's the first time that many of Lela’s works have been seen since being crated away nearly three decades ago.
The Autios' children, Lisa, Arne, Chris and Lar, pulled works from storage at the family home and barn in Missoula. “We brought down a bunch of these pieces that I didn’t even know what they were,” said Lisa. “It was kind of gamble.”
Hugh Warford, who worked with the Autios for 25 years, built many of the crates that contain the works. “Helping put the pieces and the show together, it was a whole lot like shaking hands with an old friend,” said Warford.
The family was instrumental in installing and preparing the show, as well as providing anecdotes about the artwork. Many of the labels include writing from Rudy’s memoir and Lela’s book, “From Paint to Plexi,” as well as descriptions provided by the family.
“The Autio family was very involved,” said Lisa Ranallo, registrar at the YAM. “They really care a lot about their parents’ legacy.”
The main gallery upstairs at the YAM can be a daunting place, but Rudy and Lela’s work fills the expansive room. Here, Rudy’s ceramic pots have plenty of space, inviting the viewer to circle the intricate and gigantic works, and Lela’s soft sculptures have lots of breathing room as well.
“It wasn’t until we got them in here, and all of a sudden they came alive for me,” said Ranallo. “When you’re viewing something in the right environment, it makes a big difference.”
Circular nature
Rudy enjoyed working with the roundness of ceramics, said his daughter. “He talks about this in his memoir,” Lisa recalled. “You go around the vessel, and as you come around the other side, you have changed imperceptibly in some small way.”
Rudy compared his work to the circular nature of clocks. “One can walk around a point on the ceramic vessel and come back to it — perhaps discovering new things,” wrote Rudy In 1992.
Vessels on display show his use of negative space, with black and white figures set atop colorful backgrounds. The female forms are picked up in Rudy’s paintings and drawings as well, bulbous and celebratory illustrations of the female form and its many sides.
Rudy’s daughter traces her father’s influences back to Michelangelo. He enjoyed the study of the human form as a development of compassion and perfecting all the elements of design, according to Lisa.
“He was well aware of many periods in art history. Some of those drawings made a reference to his knowledge of art history and the vessels he would build, having many sides to them.”
Archie Bray
About 18 of Rudy’s giant vessels are on display, including “Glass Slipper,” a piece he made in 2006 during his final year throwing clay at Archie Bray in Helena. He was in remission from leukemia, which would take his life the following year.
“(The Archie Bray) meant everything to him,” said his daughter, Lisa. “It was his favorite place in the world.” During that time, Rudy crafted and fired six large pieces there, Lisa said. “He just loved being back there."
The Autios were instrumental in the founding of the Archie Bray. The foundation opened in 1951 on the grounds of a brick company. Archie Bray, a brickmaker who was interested in the arts, was persuaded to hire a couple of artists to help with building an artist colony.
Rudy, who had just graduated from MSU in 1950, was recommended for the project along with Peter Voulkos. They were the first resident managers of the Bray — Rudy through 1957 and Voulkos through 1954. They made the bricks that made the buildings where artists continue to work from today. According to the Foundation, “the volume and quality of their work drew attention to the new program and attracted many talented and ambitious potters.”
Lela worked behind the scenes at the Bray, and though she is credited as a founding resident, she didn’t work with clay at the center, according to Lisa. Yet, that background administrative work would continue throughout the Autios' relationship, with Lela behind the scenes of Rudy’s budding art business.
‘Madly in love’
Rudy and Lela met while attending college at Montana State University in Bozeman. In his memoir, Rudy describes being “madly in love with Lela … and so there was romance in my life as well as art.” He even reveals their artistic and lovemaking rendezvous in the basement of Herrick Hall on the MSU campus.
“Soon, we were all picking locks, sneaking in, and working at night,” wrote Rudy, who described the faculty as “tolerant” of their trespassing.
In the memoir, Rudy described Lela as a star in painting, “easily the best in our class.” It was during this time that they would get to know Peter Voulkos and go on to found the Archie Bray.
Hugh Warford, who was Rudy’s studio assistant for over 25 years, said the Autios worked as a team.
“Lela was Rudy’s greatest critic,” Warford said, recalling the feedback Rudy would solicit from Lela, and the responses she would give. “I remember they had a discussion about a foot … You would think it was a fight, but with them it’s a discussion,” he said. “I would come in the next day and go look at the pot and see who won the argument.”
In tandem, Rudy was a great supporter of Lela, Warford said. “Everything he could do to support Lela — especially later in life. As they got older, he wanted to pay it back. It was a great love story between them, and to be witness to that made me a better person.”
Warford met Rudy when he was attending the University of Montana and Rudy was teaching ceramics. Warford would go on to obtain his master’s degree and then go to work for Rudy. “It was just an incredible experience for a kid who grew up in southeast Montana.” He describes Lela as one of the first feminist artists in Montana whose contributions aren’t fully recognized nor talked about.
“Rudy and Pete (Voulkos), they thought that Lela was the one that was going to make it,” recalled Warford of the time when they were attending school in Bozeman together. “Her palette, her forms, her themes were so right on the edge … it’s great to see those pieces together.”
Warford described Lela as the anchor of the family, and the anchor of the art. “(Rudy) once told me, ‘Hugh, I was lucky, and I was lucky, and I was lucky, and I had Lela.’ There wouldn’t have been a Rudy without Lela, and I don’t think there would have been a Lela without Rudy.”
Exhibiting a legacy
The Autio children, like their parents, are artistic. Their son Chris is a photographer, Lisa is a ceramics artist, abstract painter, and print maker, and Lar — the doctor in the family — has recently taken up ceramics. Arne, now retired, made his living as an engineering draftsman.
Lisa said that growing up in an artistic household didn’t seem unusual until she was older.
“My parents were abstract expressionists and artisans and painters, and it seemed normal to me, but then I realized that other friends’ parents did not do anything remotely like my parents.”
Growing up with artistic parents gave Lisa a sense of the value of art to a community. “Arts and galleries make a city come alive,” she said. “For me, making art is a pathway of learning how to live in the world. I guess I picked that up as away of getting you through all kinds of problems in life. You find a way to make art.”
Of the family’s large collection of Autio art and works by many of their parents' friends, Lisa said she wants it to be seen. “I wanted the world to know more about them.”
This is the first time a large-scale exhibition has come to Billings. Lisa hopes the exhibit will travel and is working on the next location, which she said is hopefully in Butte.
“We are all kind of getting up there,” said Lisa of herself and her brothers, who are in their late 60s and early 70s. “Eventually, we will have to disperse the collection, but I wanted it to be shown at least couple times before that. I just didn’t want the world to forget about them.”