Approximately 600 music educators from across the state will be in Billings for the Montana Music Educators Association Conference, taking place at Skyview High on Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 16-18. During the conference, educators will be immersed in workshops, clinics, luncheons and concerts, and numerous exhibitors will show their wares in the gym.
In conjunction with the conference, two major concerts are planned. Both concerts are open to the public and will take place at Lincoln Center auditorium, according to a news release from organizers.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, Billings Public Schools will present an evening of barbershop harmony at the traditional Host Night Concert. Two groups will perform, the Sound of the Rockies Chorus, from Denver, and the world champion quartet Storm Front.
With more than 100 members of all ages and from all walks of life, Sound of the Rockies is regarded as the top men’s a cappella chorus in the Rocky Mountain Region and one of the best barbershop choruses in the world.
Storm Front is an award-winning quartet featuring Jeff Selano, tenor; Jim Clark, lead; Darin Drown, baritone; and Syd Libsack, bass.
Friday, Oct. 21, will feature 388 of the top high school musicians from throughout Montana performing at the All-State Gala Concert. The young singers and players were chosen through an audition process. After two days of intensive rehearsal, the finalists will perfrom in the All-State Choir led by Mack Wilberg, director of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in Salt Lake City; the All-State Orchestra, under the direction of Michael Griffith, professor of music at Wyoming State University, Laramie; and the All-State Band, under the direction of Peter Boonshaft, professor of music at Hofstra University in New York.
Tickets for each show cost $10 per person at the door. (Advance tickets for Thursday's concert are also available at mmea2019.eventbrite.com.) Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the concerts will begin at 7 each night.