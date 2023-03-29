The Montana Native Plant Society announces the restoration of the MNPS Artemisia Chapter in eight counties surrounding Billings. The group helps residents learn about our native plants and plant communities.

Programs and potential field trips are being planned for the rest of 2023. The chapter is looking at field trips to the Beartooths, Pryors, Rosebud Battlefield and sites near Billings. Zoom programs bring in speakers from around the state and region to talk about native plant issues and landscaping.

In addition, chapter members hope to visit native gardens in the area. The chapter will soon have a mailing address and webpage on the MNPS website mtnativeplants.org.

Hybrid Zoom meetings allow people living a distance from Billings to attend meetings digitally. An online poll asks potential members for best days and times for these meetings.

Earlier this week, 21 people attended an organizational meeting and elected officers, chose the old name of Artemisia (the scientific name for the sagebrush genus) and adopted eight counties as their chapter area: Yellowstone, Carbon, Rosebud, Stillwater, Big Horn, Musselshell, Golden Valley and Treasure counties. The chapter folded years ago; attempts to revive it have finally succeeded.

If you are interested in learning more about native plants and their importance in nature, want to get on the chapter email list to learn about upcoming activities, or just will join the chapter, please contact Artemisia chapter president Jessica Abernathy Callahan at 507-696-5467 or jess.abernathy1@gmail.com.