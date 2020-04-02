Yellowstone County adds 2 more COVID-19 cases

Yellowstone County has gained another two cases of COVID-19, according to a Thursday morning update on the state's case tracking map.
The county now has 34, the second largest amount in the state.
Montana has a total of 227 cases, according to the case tracking map. Wednesday night, the state had 217 cases.
Five people have died and 20 people have been hospitalized.
Gallatin County, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, also saw an increase in the morning update and now has 85 cases.
Counties to the north and south of Yellowstone County have also registered their first COVID-19 cases this week, including Carbon County, where a man in his 40s became the first confirmed case there on Wednesday.
Musselshell County also had its first person test positive for COVID-19 this week, a man in his 60s.
People in their 20s are the age group with the greatest number of COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County. That age group accounts for 10 of the county's 34 cases.
The demographic breakdown for Yellowstone County known COVID-19 cases is as follows:
- Two males between the ages of 10 and 19 for a total of two cases
- Five women and five men in their 20s for a total of 10 cases
- One woman and two men in their 30s for a total of three cases
- Two women and three men in their 40s for a total of five cases
- Four women and three men in their 50s for a total of seven cases
- Three women and one man in their 60s for a total of four cases
- One woman and two men in their 80s for a total of three cases
The county by county breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases is as follows:
- Gallatin County: 85 cases
- Yellowstone County: 34 cases
- Flathead County: 17 cases
- Missoula County: 16 cases
- Lewis and Clark County: 13 cases
- Butte-Silver Bow County: 11 cases
- Cascade County: 10 cases
- Toole County: 6 cases
- Lincoln County: 6 cases
- Madison County: 6 cases
- Park County: 5 cases
- Lake County: 3 cases
- Deer Lodge County: 3 cases
- Broadwater County: 3 cases
- Jefferson County: 2 cases
- Ravalli County: 1 case
- Liberty County: 1 case
- Hill County: 1 case
- Meagher County: 1 case
- Carbon County: 1 case
- Musselshell County: 1 case
- Roosevelt County: 1 case
