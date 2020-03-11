Montana Nonprofit Association presenting workshops for nonprofits

The Montana Nonprofit Association will present two workshops developed for nonprofit staff, leaders, board members and aspiring board members on Tuesday, March 17. According to a press release from the MNA, the workshops are designed for nonprofit organizations in the Billings area and surrounding communities, and explore the skills needed to govern effectively or work with your board and better support Billings Community Foundation.

The “Nonprofit Board Leadership + Stewardship Workshop” will take place from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at United Way of Yellowstone County. Cost is $90 for MNA members and $180 for non-members. Teams of three or more members can receive a 10% discount. Scholarships are still available.

Not-yet board members or community leaders are invited to the two-hour workshop “Intro to Board Service” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16, at a location yet to be announced. Attendees can learn the basics on becoming a great board member. There is no cost to attend the introductory workshop.

For more information, or to register for a workshop, go to mtnonprofit.org.

