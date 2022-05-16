Montana nonprofit holds online gift matching fundraiser for a water well in Africa

Hope 2 One Life, a Montana-based nonprofit, will be kicking off an online fundraiser running from May 16 through June 30 that will fund a solar-water well in Awere, Uganda. Public donations can be made at hope2onelife.org, and have been matched by a number of generous sponsors. Donors will also receive a sticker by mail in the shape of a water droplet that reads “Hope in Every Drop” as a thank you and reminder of the difference that they have made.

Donations will go directly towards installing a solar-powered water pumping and storage system for a water well on The Agape Training Center and Farm in Uganda. The water system will replace the current water that is not meeting water demands. The well supplies clean water to children, women, and men of surrounding villages, participants of the educational trainings, and the drip irrigation of crops and livestock, which help finance the training center and farm.

Hope 2 One Life has partnered with the Ugandan non-profit Agape Community Foundation for Development to fund this farm and training center where Hope 2 One Life's trainings are provided. These trainings cover good hygiene, disease prevention, sustainable farming and animal husbandry, micro-business, and early childhood education teacher trainings.

President of Hope 2 One Life and retired Hydrologist Tom Osborne, who has led water projects across Uganda, states, “Clean drinking water is essential for human revitalization and economic recovery from the devastation and poverty brought by years of war and dislocation.” Hope 2 One Life Founder and retired physician assistant Nadine Hart notes, “This water project is vital to the training farm and our overall mission of supporting the post-war recovery of the people of Northern Uganda.”

Hope 2 One Life recognize and thank the generous major sponsors who will provide the matching donations for this project, including Faith Chapel Billings, Energy Laboratories, HydroSolutions, Fehringer Agricultural Consulting, Wendi Zimmerman of 4 Seasons Real Estate, and many anonymous sponsors.

All donations can be made at www.hope2onelife.org, and their Facebook site will stay updated on their projects in Northern Uganda and opportunities for people to volunteer to help. For any additional information on funding or sponsoring this project, please email hope2onelife@gmail.com.

Hope 2 One Life is a Montana-based nonprofit founded by retired St. Vincent nurse Nadine Hart and is dedicated to providing hope to the people of Uganda living in extreme poverty through water development projects and poverty alleviation trainings so that people can live empowered self-reliant lives.

