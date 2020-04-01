Montana passes 200 COVID-19 cases; Yellowstone County adds 1 in early Wednesday update

Montana has surpassed 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to testing numbers updated Wednesday morning on the state's case tracker map.

Tuesday evening, the state had 198 confirmed cases. Wednesday morning the case total was at 208. Montana reported its first four cases of COVID-19 on March 13.

The state is also now reporting two more hospitalizations, bringing the statewide total to 17.

Five people in Montana have died, according to the state's case tracker.

The New York Times' case tracking map put the United States COVID-19 death total at more than 3,900 people as of Wednesday morning. The same source puts the national number of positive tests at 188,247.

The White House on Tuesday shared projections showing between 100,000 and 240,000 people in the United States could die from COVID-19.

