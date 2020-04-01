Montana passes 200 COVID-19 cases; Yellowstone County adds 1 in early Wednesday update

Montana has surpassed 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to testing numbers updated Wednesday morning on the state's case tracker map.
Tuesday evening, the state had 198 confirmed cases. Wednesday morning the case total was at 208. Montana reported its first four cases of COVID-19 on March 13.
The state is also now reporting two more hospitalizations, bringing the statewide total to 17.
Five people in Montana have died, according to the state's case tracker.
The New York Times' case tracking map put the United States COVID-19 death total at more than 3,900 people as of Wednesday morning. The same source puts the national number of positive tests at 188,247.
The White House on Tuesday shared projections showing between 100,000 and 240,000 people in the United States could die from COVID-19.
Yellowstone County, which has the second highest number of confirmed cases in Montana, added one overnight to give it a total of 32 cases. People ages 20 to 29 make up the largest number of positive COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County, with a total of nine cases.
The demographic breakdown for positive COVID-19 tests in Yellowstone County is as follows:
- Two males between the ages of 10 and 19 for a total of two cases
- Five women and four men between the ages of 20 and 29 for a total of nine cases
- One woman and two men between the ages of 30 and 39 for a total of three cases
- Two women and three men between the ages of 40 and 49 for a total of five cases
- Four women and three men between the ages of 50 and 59 for a total of seven cases
- Two women and one man between the ages of 60 and 69 for a total of three cases
- One woman and two men between the ages of 80 and 89 for a total of three cases
Gallatin County, which has the highest number of cases in the state, added two overnight to give it a total of 76 COVID-19 cases.
Musselshell County added its first confirmed case Tuesday but gained no additional cases as of Wednesday morning. Roosevelt County is the only Montana county east of Yellowstone County with a confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the state's case tracker.
Montana county COVID-19 case totals are as follows:
- Gallatine County: 76
- Yellowstone County: 32
- Flathead County: 14
- Missoula County: 14
- Lewis and Clark County: 14
- Butte-Silver Bow County: 10
- Cascade County: 9
- Toole County: 6
- Madison County: 6
- Lincoln County: 5
- Lake County: 4
- Park County: 4
- Deer Lodge County: 3
- Broadwater County: 3
- Jefferson County: 2
- Liberty County: 1
- Hill County: 1
- Meagher County: 1
- Musselshell County: 1
- Roosevelt County: 1
- Ravalli County: 1
