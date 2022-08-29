Montana ranchers, officials appeal bison grazing on US land

BILLINGS — A ranching group and Republican state officials have asked a federal panel to reverse the Biden administration's approval of bison grazing on U.S. lands in central Montana as part of a vast nature reserve.

Federal officials last month approved a request by the group American Prairie to graze bison on Bureau of Land Management property south of Malta. The Bozeman-based conservation group also intends to remove about 30 miles (48 kilometers) of fence so the animals can roam more freely.

The Montana Stockgrowers Association said Monday it had appealed the decision to the U.S. Interior Department's hearings division. Gov. Greg Gianforte and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen also filed appeals.

An attorney for the stockgrowers association — a ranching group based in Helena — argued that the land at issue should be used to produce livestock, not for wildlife preservation.

"The public has an interest in maintaining community stability and the livelihoods of ranchers," stockgrowers attorney Karen Budd-Falen wrote. She added that federal laws "do not grant any power to issue grazing permits for anything other than domestic livestock."

Budd-Falen served as deputy solicitor at the Interior Department during the Trump administration. The Wyoming attorney also represented Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy in 1989 in his claims against the BLM regarding illegal grazing. Budd-Falen has repeatedly cited an anti-public land philosophy and in 2007 sued BLM officials in Wyoming.

American Prairie Vice President Pete Geddes said he was confident the grazing authority had been properly granted. The conservation group planned to intervene to defend the Bureau of Land Management decision, he said.

The grazing area in dispute covers about 108 square miles (280 square kilometers). It will allow American Prairie to increase the size of its bison herd from about 800 animals to 1,000 bison by 2025, the group said.

"By comparison, the majority of American Prairie’s land base is leased out to local cattle ranchers and supports over 10,000 head of cattle," the group said in a July statement.

The change to the federal grazing permits was first requested by American Prairie in 2017, which was downsized two years later due to public outcry. More than 2,500 comments were received on the initial proposal.

American Prairie is a nonprofit group formed in 2001 that has purchased ranches across Eastern Montana totaling more than 450,000 acres (117,611 private and 334,817 public).

Its long-term goal is to piece together a 5,000-square-mile (13,000-square-kilometer) expanse of public and private lands with thousands of bison and other wildlife.

The BLM has previously noted that bison are permitted on BLM lands elsewhere in Montana, as well as in Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

The agency also noted in its decision that, “According to the 2017 National Agricultural Statistical Service Census of Agriculture, Phillips County has 51,502 beef cattle. The annual requirement for that number of cattle is approximately 618,024 AUMs (animal unit months) of forage or equivalent. If all AUMs on BLM allotments authorized to APR were consumed by bison, it would amount to 1.25% of the forage in Phillips County.”

Challenging the BLM's ruling is the latest attempt by local and state Republican politicians and political operatives to enact laws to stifle or control American Prairie's growth.

Massive herds of bison migrated through the region until the animals were hunted to near-extinction in the 19th century.