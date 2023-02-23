The Montana Board of Crime Control was awarded a $1,387,530 grant as part of the Justice Department’s Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced Wednesday.

The award to Montana was among 49 awards to states, territories and the District of Columbia.

“This grant to the Montana Board of Crime Control is an important part of the United States Justice Department’s effort to protect Montana communities from violent crime and gun violence," Laslovich said. "We are determined to ensure that our fellow Montanans are safe and secure. Importantly, these resources will give our communities tools to help prevent gun violence and support persons who are at risk of committing or becoming a victim of gun crimes."

In the award to the Montana Board of Crime Control, a Crisis Intervention Advisory Board will be formed from members of the already existing Montana Board of Crime Control, which will also govern the new advisory group.

The Crisis Intervention Advisory Board will discuss, inform and direct the state’s Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program strategies and funding priorities for the initial four-year grant period, from fiscal year 2023 to fiscal year 2026.

The investment of more than $231 million nationwide will fund state crisis intervention court proceedings, including but not limited to, extreme risk protection order programs that work to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others.

Because Montana does not have extreme risk protection order laws, it is not anticipated the CIAB will pursue ERPO programs. The CIAB will consider court-based programs, such as drug, mental health and veterans’ treatment courts, including those that accept clients with firearm violations; behavioral health programs for persons at risk to themselves or others; and funding for law enforcement agencies to safely secure, store, track and return relinquished guns.

This investment in community safety is authorized by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022, historic legislation to address and reduce gun violence. The awards are administered by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs’ Bureau of Justice Assistance.

Signed into law by President Biden in June 2022, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is the most significant piece of federal gun safety legislation in almost three decades and comes as a response to recent mass shootings and to the far more common, but no less tragic, incidents of community gun violence. Including the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program, the law allocates a total of $1.4 billion to OJP over five years to develop, implement, and sustain meaningful investments in safer communities.

“These awards will help meet two monumental public safety challenges — the alarming proliferation of gun violence in our country and the clear need for front-end interventions to slow the cycle of violence and victimization in our most underserved communities,” said BJA Director Karhlton F. Moore. “The Bureau of Justice Assistance is proud to make these resources available to states as a critical part of its mission to reduce and prevent crime and to promote a fair and effective criminal justice system.”

For a full list of awards, please visit: data.ojp.usdoj.gov/stories/s/O-BJA-2023-171458/b5xz-as5z/. These awards are the latest effort from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs to implement this historic legislation.