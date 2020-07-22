Montana Red Cross launches Virtual Family Assistance Center to assist with grief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana Red Cross has launched a Virtual Family Assistance Center to support families struggling with loss and grief due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Many families have experienced a disrupted bereavement and grief process due to restrictions related to COVID-19. To help, the Red Cross has set up a virtual team of specially trained mental health, spiritual care and health services volunteers who are:

Connecting with families over the phone to offer condolences, support and access to resources that may be available.

Providing support for virtual memorial services for families, including connecting with local faith-based community partners.

Hosting online classes to foster resilience and facilitate coping skills.

Sharing information and referrals to state and local agencies as well as other community organizations including legal resources for estate, custody, immigration or other issues.

All Family Assistance Center support is provided virtually and is confidential and free, according to a press release from the Red Cross.

Individuals may go to redcross.org/get-help to access a support hub with special virtual programs, information, referrals and services to support families in need. People without internet access may call 833-492-0094 for help.