More than 450 volunteers across Montana help Red Cross carry out its mission every day, from responding to disasters to delivering lifesaving blood to area hospitals.

This March, the American Red Cross honors those who make its work possible and encourage others to get involved during the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation.

“When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in Montana rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” said Diane Wright, executive director of Montana Red Cross. “This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of our communities, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible during this year’s Red Cross Month celebration.”

The Montana Red Cross chapter dates back more than 100 years and delivers help and hope in communities across the state. Here are a few examples from the past year:

• Red Cross responders gave 550 people food, shelter and other support following disasters like home fires, floods and wildfires.

• Red Cross teams collected, tested and distributed 44,600 units of lifesaving blood to more than 30 hospitals and medical centers across Montana and beyond.

• Service to the Armed Forces volunteers provided support to 2,215 military families including helping service members return home for events like a funeral or the birth of a child.

• Volunteer teams installed 230 free smoke alarms in 88 homes across Montana including in tribal communities and shared home fire safety information.

Montana Red Cross is encouraging others to get involved as well. The public can support this humanitarian work by donating lifesaving blood, becoming a volunteer or making a financial donation.

When volunteer blood donors lend an arm this March, they’ll help keep the blood supply from dropping this spring. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31 will receive a $10 Visa prepaid card by email. Plus, they'll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa prepaid card — which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five winners.

Find a blood drive near you and make an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in March:

From noon to 6:30 p.m., March 1, at the Senior Citizens Center, 212 W. Main St. in Circle.

From 1 to 6 p.m., March 2, at the Wibaux Community/County Fairgrounds, 7900 Highway 7 in Wibaux.

From noon to 6 p.m., March 21, St. Matthews Parish Center, 310 7th St. S.E. in Sidney.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 22, at Apsaruke Hall, 1500 University Drive, Apsaruke Room 111, Billings.

From 1 to 6 p.m., March 23, at Fairview High School Gym, 713 S. Western Ave. in Fairview.

Montana Red Cross offers volunteer opportunities for almost any interest or skill set, including volunteer work you can do from home. Training is provided.

A few of these opportunities include:

• Blood donor ambassadors: These volunteers welcome donors to local blood drives, help schedule their next appointment, thank them for their donation and make sure they have a good donor experience.

• Disaster Action Team members: These volunteers help meet families’ most immediate needs like food, clothing and shelter following a disaster, and just as importantly, provide emotional support and a shoulder to lean on.

• Service to the Armed Forces caseworkers: These volunteers help members of the military, veterans and their families prepare for and respond to the challenges of military service.

Learn more about these volunteer positions and more at montanaredcross.org.

By making a gift to Montana Red Cross, you help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

A $24 gift provides comfort supplies including deodorant, toothbrush and toothpaste, liquid soap, shampoo, wash cloth, lotion and razor and shaving cream for two families of four; $50 provides a full day of food and shelter for one person; and a $360 gift deploys an emergency response vehicle into a disaster-impacted community for a day. Learn more at montanaredcross.org or call 800-272-6668.

On March 22, you can also join the annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday.

“From Plentywood to Eureka and everywhere in between, we thank everyone who raises their hand to support our work,” Wright said. “Together we are delivering help and hope when it’s needed most.”