Montana Repertory Theatre will perform the play “Love That Dog” in the library’s community room at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Every fall, the Montana Repertory Theatre, a professional theater company in residence at the University of Montana’s School of Theatre & Dance in Missoula, tours a short play and accompanying workshop to schools and libraries throughout Montana. The plays that are chosen or commissioned are educational in nature and inspired by the Montana State Middle and High School curriculum, according to a press release from the library.
You have free articles remaining.
“Love That Dog” is a one-person play adapted from the book by Sharon Creech. In the story, a young student ruminates on the confusing, pointless nature of poetry and the complete impossibility of a person writing their own poems. But over the course of the play, a young poet emerges with the help of a teacher, a pencil, some yellow paper, and of course, a dog.
The performance is free to attend and open to all ages.