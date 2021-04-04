Montana reports 107 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 107 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 death of another person in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website.

Statewide there are 1,060 active cases and a total of 1,466 people have died because of COVID-19.

Total cases in Montana have reached 105,142.

The number of vaccine doses administered rose to 524,579 by Sunday. The number of Montanans fully vaccinated increased by 2,009 for a total of 210,612.

Active hospitalizations for COVID-19 were reported to be at 38 statewide. Total hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Montana have reached 4,802.

Of the COVID-19 cases in Montana 102,616 are considered recovered, meaning the people infected meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for a person to be released from isolation.

By Sunday 2,384 more tests had been completed. The state testing total has reached 1,213,390.

Counties added the following number of cases in the Sunday update: