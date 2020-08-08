Montana reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Big Horn County added 14 new cases Saturday, bringing its current number of active cases to 269, the second most in the state. During the past week, two residents of Big Horn County died of COVID-19 complications, with one death being reassigned to Yellowstone County.

Cascade County also reported that two of its residents had died after testing positive for the virus, bringing its current number of deaths to four. The county added two new cases Saturday, with 52 active, according to state health data.

In southeast Montana's Indian Country, both the Crow and Northern Cheyenne have enacted lockdowns, spurring both stay-at-home orders and curfews for their members. Big Horn County, which spans both nations, currently has the highest rate of active cases per capita in the state.