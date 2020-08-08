Montana reports 133 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Montana reported an additional 133 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, with the total number of confirmed cases since March reaching 4,889.
In the past 24 hours, statewide data shows five more people have died from complications from the virus in Yellowstone, Cascade and Stillwater counties.
Health officials in Billings reported a 16th death stemming from an outbreak at a senior care facility.
Yellowstone County announced Saturday morning that, along with the woman in her 80s who had resided at Canyon Creek Memory Care, a man in his 90s died in a county hospital after contracting the virus. A total of 30 Yellowstone County residents have died from COVID-19, more than any other county in the state, and the majority senior resident of Canyon Creek Memory Care.
Health officials reported that Yellowstone County added 49 laboratory-confirmed cases, bringing its active total to 535 as of Saturday morning.
To the west of Yellowstone, Stillwater County reported that its first resident had died from the virus Friday night, the patient's details have yet to be released by health officials. State health data showed that the county dropped to two active cases in the past day.
Big Horn County added 14 new cases Saturday, bringing its current number of active cases to 269, the second most in the state. During the past week, two residents of Big Horn County died of COVID-19 complications, with one death being reassigned to Yellowstone County.
Cascade County also reported that two of its residents had died after testing positive for the virus, bringing its current number of deaths to four. The county added two new cases Saturday, with 52 active, according to state health data.
In southeast Montana's Indian Country, both the Crow and Northern Cheyenne have enacted lockdowns, spurring both stay-at-home orders and curfews for their members. Big Horn County, which spans both nations, currently has the highest rate of active cases per capita in the state.
Gallatin County added 15 new cases Saturday morning, with 57 active. Missoula County reported 10 new cases, 91 active. Flathead County reported 8 new cases to bring its total to 177 active cases. Phillips County added seven cases for a total of 28 active. Madison County added five new cases, with 11 active, and Lewis and Clark County added four new cases to bring its total active cases to 54.
Glacier, Granite and Toole counties each reported three new cases. Chouteau and Lincoln counties added two new cases each, and Beaverhead, Carbon, Jefferson, Roosevelt, Stillwater and Jefferson counties all added one new case.
Across Montana, 81 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. In the past day, the state has processed 1,090 tests, with 188,846 tests completed since the start of the outbreak.
