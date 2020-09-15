Montana reports 139 new COVID-19 cases; 2 more deaths in Yellowstone County

The other person who died was a woman in her 90s. She also died at a senior living facility in the county.

RiverStone Health has previously declined to identify senior living facilities with COVID-19 cases and deaths unless those businesses give the permission.

DPHHS data for the state shows eight deaths associated with long-term care facilities in Montana and 30 deaths associated with assisted living facilities in the state.

The state also announced Tuesday morning that another 2,474 tests had been processed, bringing the statewide total number of tests to 289,368.

A total of 9,244 people have been confirmed since March to be infected with COVID-19. Of those people, 7,150 are considered recovered.

Active hospitalizations on Tuesday dropped to 109. A total of 539 people have been hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19.

Among the counties reporting new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Missoula County reported the most with 30. That puts Missoula County's active case total at 65. A week ago the county had 38 active cases and two weeks ago it had 44 active cases.