Montana reports 139 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 2 more deaths in Yellowstone County

Another 139 COVID-19 cases in Montana were reported Tuesday morning on the state's case mapping and information website.

The recently confirmed cases bring the state's active case total to 1,954. A week ago the state reported 1,992 active cases. Two weeks ago the state reported 1,945 active cases.

Two more deaths, both in Yellowstone County, were also reported Tuesday. Those deaths bring the county death total to 54 people and the statewide death total to 140 people.

That's an increase of 21 deaths reported over the last week statewide.

The deaths reported Tuesday happened weeks ago and were reported Tuesday due to data reconciliation, according to a RiverStone Health press release.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has previously described how in some instances deaths can be confirmed to be COVID-19 related but not reported to the county health department even though they are reported to a DPHHS department not responsible for COVID-19 number reporting.

DPHHS routinely reviews data across departments to ensure consistent numbers for deaths related to reportable conditions, officials have said.