Montana reports 139 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 2 more deaths in Yellowstone County

Another 139 COVID-19 cases in Montana were reported Tuesday morning on the state's case mapping and information website.
The recently confirmed cases bring the state's active case total to 1,954. A week ago the state reported 1,992 active cases. Two weeks ago the state reported 1,945 active cases.
Two more deaths, both in Yellowstone County, were also reported Tuesday. Those deaths bring the county death total to 54 people and the statewide death total to 140 people.
That's an increase of 21 deaths reported over the last week statewide.
The deaths reported Tuesday happened weeks ago and were reported Tuesday due to data reconciliation, according to a RiverStone Health press release.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has previously described how in some instances deaths can be confirmed to be COVID-19 related but not reported to the county health department even though they are reported to a DPHHS department not responsible for COVID-19 number reporting.
DPHHS routinely reviews data across departments to ensure consistent numbers for deaths related to reportable conditions, officials have said.
Both the people who died in Yellowstone County were senior living facility residents. One was a man in his 90s who died at a senior living facility On Aug. 29.
The other person who died was a woman in her 90s. She also died at a senior living facility in the county.
RiverStone Health has previously declined to identify senior living facilities with COVID-19 cases and deaths unless those businesses give the permission.
DPHHS data for the state shows eight deaths associated with long-term care facilities in Montana and 30 deaths associated with assisted living facilities in the state.
The state also announced Tuesday morning that another 2,474 tests had been processed, bringing the statewide total number of tests to 289,368.
A total of 9,244 people have been confirmed since March to be infected with COVID-19. Of those people, 7,150 are considered recovered.
Active hospitalizations on Tuesday dropped to 109. A total of 539 people have been hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19.
Among the counties reporting new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Missoula County reported the most with 30. That puts Missoula County's active case total at 65. A week ago the county had 38 active cases and two weeks ago it had 44 active cases.
Rosebud County reported 27 new cases for a total of 326 active cases. A week ago Rosebud County had 233 active cases and two weeks ago the county had 240 active cases.
Yellowstone County reported 19 cases for a total of 671 active cases. A week ago Yellowstone County had 806 active cases. Two weeks ago Yellowstone County had 989 active cases.
Cascade County reported 17 cases for a total of 205 active compared to 182 last week and 106 two weeks ago.
Big Horn County reported nine cases for 114 active, compared to 142 active cases last week and 137 two weeks ago.
Flathead County reported five cases for 135 active, compared to 151 active a week ago and 114 two weeks ago.
Other counties reporting cases Tuesday include:
- Gallatin with seven (36 active)
- McCone with four (four active)
- Custer with two (10 active)
- Hill with two (16 active)
- Glacier with two (27 active)
- Lake with two (44 active)
- Lewis and Clark with two (12 active)
- Lincoln with two (14 active)
- Roosevelt with two (48 active)
- Beaverhead with one (three active)
- Jefferson with one (four active)
- Musselshell with one (five active)
- Ravalli with one (seven active)
- Sheridan with one (two active)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.