Montana reports 196 COVID-19 cases Thursday; 1 new death in Rosebud County

Another 196 COVID-19 cases and one death were reported Thursday morning in an update to the state's case mapping and information website.
Also Thursday morning Gov. Steve Bullock's office announced he would be hosting a press call Thursday afternoon to provide a COVID-19 update, an update on CARES act programs and an update on fires in the state.
The most recent death in Montana was reported in Rosebud County, a rural Eastern Montana county with about 9,000 residents where six people have now died from COVID-19.
The new cases bring the state's total active cases to 1,808. Last Thursday the state reported 2,033 active COVID-19 cases. Two weeks ago the state reported 1,807 active cases.
Since March, Montana has confirmed 8,663 COVID-19 cases through testing and 6,732 people are considered recovered. Recoveries from Wednesday to Thursday increased by 418 people.
The additional death brings the statewide death total to 125 people. The website has yet to add the 18th and 19th Big Horn County deaths reported Wednesday, so the state's website lists 123 total deaths.
The website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Thursday morning the state also reported the completion of another 2,203 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to 273,353.
The Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center has tallied 6.3 million cases and 191,168 COVID-19 deaths in the United States. Worldwide, Johns Hopkins puts the death total at 905,089 from 27,9 million cases.
Of counties reporting new cases Thursday, Yellowstone County reported the most with 75. That brings the active case total in the county to 720. A week earlier the county had 982 active cases and two weeks ago the county reported 889 active cases.
Rosebud County reported 25 new cases Thursday morning, bringing its active case total to 254. One week ago Rosebud County reported 176 active cases. Two weeks ago Rosebud County reported 169 active cases.
Big Horn County reported another 15 cases, bringing its total to 106 active. A week ago Big Horn County had 158 active cases and two weeks ago the county reported 205 active cases.
The contiguous Yellowstone, Big Horn and Rosebud counties make up about 17% of the state's population and combined account for 59% of the active COVID-19 cases in Montana. Big Horn and Rosebud are home to the Crow and the Northern Cheyenne reservations, which like other reservations in the state have been disproportionately hit by COVID-19.
The county with the third-most COVID-19 cases in Montana, Flathead County, added four cases Thursday, bringing its active case total to 147. A week ago Flathead reported 148 active cases and two weeks ago it had 125 active cases.
In Cascade County, the county with the fourth-most active cases in the state, another nine cases were reported Thursday. That brings the counties active case total to 133, compared to 165 a week ago and 96 two weeks ago.
Statewide, hospitalizations remained at 163 Thursday, compared to 151 last Thursday and 119 two weeks ago. A total of 512 people in Montana have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the state's website.
Yellowstone County reached an all-time high of COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday when 84 people were hospitalized.
Wednesday, that number had dropped to 66 people of whom 25 are Yellowstone County residents. Among people hospitalized in Yellowstone County, 18 were in intensive care units and 15 were intubated.
Both hospitals have been dealing with a surge in patients
St. Vincent Healthcare hospital is bringing in more than 20 volunteer nurses respiratory therapists and technicians from three of its sister hospitals to help relieve tired healthcare staff.
Other counties reporting new cases Thursday include:
- Silver Bow with 15 (38 active)
- Glacier with nine (25 active)
- Missoula with nine (36 active)
- Gallatin with seven (47 active)
- Jefferson with four (two active)
- Choteau with three (five active)
- Custer with three (nine active)
- Hill with three (29 active)
- Park with three (10 active)
- Deer Lodge with two (52 active)
- Wheatland with two (three active)
- Broadwater with one (three active)
- Liberty with one (six active)
- Madison with one (one active)
- Sanders with one (six active)
- Stillwater with one (14 active)
- Sweet Grass with one (11 active)
- Tool with one (six active)
