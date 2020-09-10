Montana reports 196 COVID-19 cases Thursday; 1 new death in Rosebud County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another 196 COVID-19 cases and one death were reported Thursday morning in an update to the state's case mapping and information website.

Also Thursday morning Gov. Steve Bullock's office announced he would be hosting a press call Thursday afternoon to provide a COVID-19 update, an update on CARES act programs and an update on fires in the state.

The most recent death in Montana was reported in Rosebud County, a rural Eastern Montana county with about 9,000 residents where six people have now died from COVID-19.

The new cases bring the state's total active cases to 1,808. Last Thursday the state reported 2,033 active COVID-19 cases. Two weeks ago the state reported 1,807 active cases.

Since March, Montana has confirmed 8,663 COVID-19 cases through testing and 6,732 people are considered recovered. Recoveries from Wednesday to Thursday increased by 418 people.

The additional death brings the statewide death total to 125 people. The website has yet to add the 18th and 19th Big Horn County deaths reported Wednesday, so the state's website lists 123 total deaths.

The website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.