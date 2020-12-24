Montana reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 537 cases Thursday

Montana reported 537 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 related deaths of two more people Thursday morning in an update to the state case mapping and information website.
After the update, the state active case total was at 7,837. The newly reported deaths bring the death total to 916 people.
Among the people whose deaths were reported Thursday was another Yellowstone County resident. COVID-19 has caused the deaths of 157 people in the county. RiverStone Health in a press release described the person as a man in his 80s who died Wednesday while hospitalized in Billings.
Montana reported 241 active COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday with 3,406 total COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.
Cumulatively the state has reported 78,929 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected, 70,176 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.
Another 5,497 tests were reported Thursday for a total of 771,693 tests.
Counties added the following cases in the Thursday update:
- Missoula with 75 (441 active)
- Yellowstone with 71 (2,435 active)
- Gallatin with 66 (272 active)
- Flathead with 57 (536 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 44 (712 active)
- Cascade with 31 (1,517 active)
- Silver Bow with 31 (169 active)
- Ravalli with 16 (245 active)
- Lincoln with 15 (90 active)
- Fergus with 11 (63 active)
- Hill with 10 (81 active)
- Jefferson with 10 (91 active)
- Beaverhead with eight (34 active)
- Lake with eight (91 active)
- Rosebud with eight (25 active)
- Broadwater with seven (16 active)
- Chouteau with seven (35 active)
- Madison with seven (22 active)
- Phillips with seven (27 active)
- Sanders with seven (50 active)
- Dawson with five (41 active)
- Deer Lodge with four (26 active)
- Granite with four (eight active)
- Mineral with four (26 active)
- Carbon with three (13 active)
- McCone with two (eight active)
- Musselshell with two (14 active)
- Park with two (127 active)
- Powder River with two (nine active)
- Teton with two (13 active)
- Treasure with two (five active)
- Valley with two (16 active)
- Custer with one (60 active)
- Glacier with one (39 active)
- Judith Basin with one (eight active)
- Liberty with one (three active)
- Richland with one (36 active)
- Roosevelt with one (105 active)
- Sheridan with one (eight active)