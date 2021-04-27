Montana reports 206 COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Montana added 206 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and three more of its residents have died from the virus.

The number of confirmed active cases in Montana dropped to 953, down from 965 the previous day. The death toll in the state due to the pandemic rose to 1,566, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Montana health care workers have administered just under 690,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since December 2020. As of Tuesday, 309,346 Montanans were fully inoculated against the virus.

The number of people currently hospitalized in Montana to be treated for COVID-19 remained at 47 on Tuesday, while the total number that the virus has put in the hospital rose to 4,977.

Since March 2020, the state has tallied 108,287 positive cases of COVID-19 among its residents. Of those who have tested positive, 105,768 are considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for an individual to leave isolation safely without infecting others.

Another 3,351 tests were completed by Tuesday, for a total of 1,288,247.

Counties added the following number of cases in Tuesday’s update: