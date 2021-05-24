Montana reports 23 COVID-19 cases Monday

Montana reported 23 COVID-19 cases Monday morning in an update to the state case mapping and information website.

Active cases were at 922. The state COVID-19 death total is at 1,603 people.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 71. Total hospitalizations have reached 5,213.

A total of 382,610 Montanans have been fully vaccinated and 796,401 doses have been administered in the state.

COVID-19 cases in Montana have reached 111,224. Of those people infected 108,699 are reported recovered

Another 471 tests were completed by Monday. The statewide testing total has reached 1,359,312.

Counties added the following cases in the update:

Flathead with seven (97 active)

Cascade with six (248 active)

Mineral with three (four active)

Musselshell with three (six active)

Lake with one (42 active)

Lewis and Clark with one (46 active)

Missoula with one (44 active)

Powell with one (five active)

