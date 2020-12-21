Montana reports 266 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Montana reported 266 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 related deaths of 16 more people in an update to the state's case mapping and information website.

As of Monday morning, the state had 8.003 active cases and a total of 881 people had died as a result of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Active hospitalizations were reported to be at 253 people. Total hospitalizations have reached 3,280 people.

On Sunday, four out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited beds or nearing capacity, according to a snapshot of hospital occupancy and capacity report published by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Five out of 10 large hospitals reported limited availability or nearing capacity in intensive care units.

Montana has had 77,324 total cases. Of those people infected, 68,440 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.

Another 3,688 tests were completed by Monday to bring the statewide testing total to 758,979.

Counties added the following number of cases in Monday's update:

Cascade with 49 (1,385 active)

Lewis and Clark with 48 (992 active)

Flathead with 35 (666 actve)

Missoula with 35 (416 active)

Yellowstone with 18 (2,224 active)

Hill with 14 (80 active)

Jefferson with 13 (86 active)

Ravalli with 12 (290 active)

Wheatland with five (18 active)

Gallatin with four (262 active)

Glacier with four (42 active)

Silver Bow with four (195 active)

Big Horn with three (144 active)

Deer Lodge with three (13 active)

Lake with three (81 active)

Lincoln with three (101 active)

Fergus with two (69 active)

Richland with two (32 active)

Teton with two (11 active)

Judith Basin with one (eight active)

Liberty with one (one active)

Mineral with one (30 active)

Park with one (116 active)

Pondera with one (11 active)

Roosevelt with one (96 active)

Wibaux with one (nine active)

