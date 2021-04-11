Montana reports 42 COVID-19 cases Sunday

Montana reported another 42 COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website.

Active cases are at 1,100 statewide. Cumulative cases have reached 106,183. COVID-19 has caused the deaths of 1,523 Montanans.

A combined 103,560 cases in Montana are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.

Another 3,000 vaccine doses had been administered by Sunday for a total of 586,988 doses administered statewide. The number of Montanans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 increased by 2,236, for a total of 243,978 people fully vaccinated statewide.

Hospitals in the state are reporting 48 active COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been 4,847 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Another 1,532 COVID-19 tests were completed by Sunday. Statewide 1,239,195 tests have been administered for COVID-19.

Counties added the following cases in the Sunday update:

Missoula with 16 (128 active)

Yellowstone with eight (142 active)

Flathead with six (64 active)

Lewis and Clark with three (66 active)

Sanders with three (nine active)

Park with two (39 active)

Richland with two (two active)

Carbon with one (two active)

Roosevelt with one (14 active)

