Montana reports 42 COVID-19 cases Sunday
Montana reported another 42 COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. 

Active cases are at 1,100 statewide. Cumulative cases have reached 106,183. COVID-19 has caused the deaths of 1,523 Montanans. 

A combined 103,560 cases in Montana are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. 

Another 3,000 vaccine doses had been administered by Sunday for a total of 586,988 doses administered statewide. The number of Montanans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 increased by 2,236, for a total of 243,978 people fully vaccinated statewide. 

Hospitals in the state are reporting 48 active COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been 4,847 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Another 1,532 COVID-19 tests were completed by Sunday. Statewide 1,239,195 tests have been administered for COVID-19. 

Counties added the following cases in the Sunday update:

  • Missoula with 16 (128 active)
  • Yellowstone with eight (142 active)
  • Flathead with six (64 active)
  • Lewis and Clark with three (66 active)
  • Sanders with three (nine active)
  • Park with two (39 active)
  • Richland with two (two active)
  • Carbon with one (two active)
  • Roosevelt with one (14 active)
