Montana reports 462 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Sunday update

Montana reported 462 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 related death of another person in an update Sunday afternoon to the state's case mapping and information website.
The new cases bring the statewide active case total to 8,870 people and the COVID-19 death total to 865 people.
A total of 258 people were actively hospitalized, according to the update. There have been 3,261 total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Montana.
The state has now confirmed 77,170 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 67,435 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to COVID-19.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Sunday update:
- Yellowstone with 71 (2,198 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 62 (994 active)
- Flathead with 60 (901 active)
- Missoula with 60 (920 active)
- Gallatin with 39 (360 active)
- Cascade with 38 (1,326 active)
- Silver Bow with 24 (196 active)
- Powell with 14 (35 active)
- Hill with 11 (80 active)
- Lincoln with 11 (105 active)
- Mineral with nine (39 active)
- Sanders with nine (54 active)
- Beaverhead with seven (65 active)
- Park with seven (176 active)
- Broadwater with six (36 active)
- Toole with six (19 active)
- Fergus with five (68 active)
- Lake with five (89 active)
- Carbon with three (17 active)
- Madison with two (46 active)
- Phillips with two (34 active)
- Powder River with two (six active)
- Valley with two (31 active)
- Big Horn with one (142 active)
- Chouteau with one (27 active)
- Dawson with one (42 active)
- Fallon with one (four active)
- Golden Valley with one (12 active)
- Judith Basin with one (seven active)
- Wibaux with one (eight active)
