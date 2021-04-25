Montana reports 51 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 51 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website.

Statewide, there are 995 active cases and a total of 1,563 Montanans have died because of COVID-19.

Total cases in Montana have reached 108,097.

The number of vaccine doses administered rose to 682,815 by Sunday. The number of Montanans fully vaccinated increased to 304,090 people.

Active hospitalizations for COVID-19 were reported to be at 49 statewide. Total hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Montana have reached 4,963.

Of the COVID-19 cases in Montana 105,539 are considered recovered, meaning the people infected meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for a person to be released from isolation.

By Sunday 1,385 more tests had been completed. The state testing total has reached 1,283,613.

Counties added the following number of cases in the Sunday update: