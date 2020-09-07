Montana reports 52 new COVID-19 cases Monday; active cases statewide at 1,952

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana reported another 52 COVID-19 cases Monday morning, bringing the statewide total of active cases to 1,952.

The state also reported another death, bringing the total number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 to 118.

Of those who have died, 48 were Yellowstone County residents. Of the Yellowstone County residents who have died, 43 of were age 60 or older.

The most recent person to die as a result of COVID-19 was a Big Horn County woman in her 50s. She had been hospitalized before she died, according to Rhonda Johnson, the county's public information officer.

Among the counties reporting new cases Monday, Yellowstone County reported the most with 21.

Yellowstone County had 802 active cases Monday morning. A week ago the county had 976 of the 1,987 active cases statewide. Two weeks ago Yellowstone County had 781 of the state's 1,556 active cases.

The new cases come as another 5,099 tests have been processed, according to the state's case mapping and information website, which relies on data supplied by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.