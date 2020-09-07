Montana reports 52 new COVID-19 cases Monday; active cases statewide at 1,952

Montana reported another 52 COVID-19 cases Monday morning, bringing the statewide total of active cases to 1,952.
The state also reported another death, bringing the total number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 to 118.
Of those who have died, 48 were Yellowstone County residents. Of the Yellowstone County residents who have died, 43 of were age 60 or older.
The most recent person to die as a result of COVID-19 was a Big Horn County woman in her 50s. She had been hospitalized before she died, according to Rhonda Johnson, the county's public information officer.
Among the counties reporting new cases Monday, Yellowstone County reported the most with 21.
Yellowstone County had 802 active cases Monday morning. A week ago the county had 976 of the 1,987 active cases statewide. Two weeks ago Yellowstone County had 781 of the state's 1,556 active cases.
The new cases come as another 5,099 tests have been processed, according to the state's case mapping and information website, which relies on data supplied by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
A total of 163 people were hospitalized Monday in Montana because of COVID-19. Overall, 498 people have been hospitalized in Montana because of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The state has so far confirmed 8,316 cases via 267,125 tests administered since March. Of those cases, 6,246 people are considered recovered, according to DPHHS data.
Counties reporting new cases Monday include Big Horn with five (139 active), Lincoln with five (nine active), Meagher with five (five active), Rosebud with five (223 active), Flathead with two (151 active), Gallatin with two (39 active), Missoula with two (38 active), Glacier with one (5 active), Hill with one (33 active), Musselshell with one (eight active), Park with one (four active), Stillwater with one (nine active).
No cases new were reported on the state website Monday for Cascade County, which has the third highest active case total in the state with 174.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.