Montana reports 569 COVID-19 cases Monday; active cases reach 9,611

“For those who continue to say that COVID-19 is ‘just the flu’, there have been more Yellowstone County residents who have died due to COVID-19 than Yellowstone County residents who died from influenza during the 2018-2019 influenza season and 2019-2020 combined. During those two influenza seasons, a total of six of our friends and neighbors died and 3,093 were infected,” Felton said.

Felton also offered his condolences to the family of the man who died. “I wish the family and friends of the deceased peace, comfort and hope in the midst of their sorrow,” he said.

At about 11:12 a.m. Monday the 36th death in Big Horn County was announced in a press release issued by Rhonda Johnson, the county's public information officer. The state case mapping website, which in some cases differs due to reporting errors and other technical issues from county health department data, showed only 33 deaths for Big Horn County on Monday.

The person who died was a Big Horn County man who was in his 70s. He was hospitalized before he died, according to the county press release.

"The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition shares in the sadness of his family, friends, and the entire community of Big Horn County during this difficult time," the press release says.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}