Montana reports 624 COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths in Wednesday update

Montana reported another 624 COVID-19 cases and 23 more COVID-19 deaths in an update Wednesday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.
The new cases bring the state's active case total to 9,352 and the death total to 275 people.
The 23 deaths is the most the state has reported in a single day.
Among the deaths added to the state website Thursday, eight were out of Glacier County, bringing the county death total to 10.
Yellowstone County also reported its 82nd death, a man in his 80s who died Tuesday at a county hospital. He was a resident of a senior living facility, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.
The state website showed 345 active hospitalizations Wednesday morning. A total of 1,068 people have been hospitalized in Montana because of COVID-19.
Information on the state website is based on Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services data.
Montana has now had 24,712 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 15,085 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for releasing someone from COVID-19 from isolation.
The state completed another 2,973 tests by Wednesday, bringing the statewide testing total to 447,994.
The ten counties with the highest active case totals in the state added the following cases Wednesday morning:
- Yellowstone with 139 (1,962 active)
- Flathead with 54 (1,362 active)
- Cascade with 30 (750 active)
- Missoula with 45 (651 active)
- Glacier with 15 (622 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 39 (457 active)
- Roosevelt with 43 (428 active)
- Gallatin with 57 (410 active)
- Hill with 28 (334 active)
- Big Horn 24 (236 active)
Other counties added the following number of new cases:
- Lake with 21 (195 active)
- Dawson with 14 (94 active)
- Ravalli with 14 (171 active)
- Park with 13 (47 active)
- Custer with eight (77 active)
- Deer Lodge with eight (98 active)
- Choteau with six (25 active)
- Madison with six (22 active)
- Stillwater with six (55 active)
- Blaine with five (128 active)
- Sheridan with five (20 active)
- Lincoln with four (91 active)
- McCone with four (15 active)
- Beaverhead with three (18 active)
- Musselshell with three (27 active)
- Pondera with three (21 active)
- Toole with three (124 active)
- Broadwater with two (26 active)
- Carbon with two (38 active)
- Garfield with two (three active)
- Golden Valley with two (seven active)
- Jefferson with two (56 active)
- Phillips with two (14 active)
- Richland with two (141 active)
- Teton with two (21 active)
- Daniels with one (11 active)
- Granite with one (30 active)
- Meagher with one (11 active)
- Prairie with one (two active)
- Sweet Grass with one (nine active)
This story will be updated.
