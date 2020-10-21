Montana reports 624 COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths in Wednesday update

Montana reported another 624 COVID-19 cases and 23 more COVID-19 deaths in an update Wednesday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.

The new cases bring the state's active case total to 9,352 and the death total to 275 people.

The 23 deaths is the most the state has reported in a single day.

Among the deaths added to the state website Thursday, eight were out of Glacier County, bringing the county death total to 10.

Yellowstone County also reported its 82nd death, a man in his 80s who died Tuesday at a county hospital. He was a resident of a senior living facility, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.

The state website showed 345 active hospitalizations Wednesday morning. A total of 1,068 people have been hospitalized in Montana because of COVID-19.

Information on the state website is based on Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services data.

Montana has now had 24,712 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 15,085 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for releasing someone from COVID-19 from isolation.