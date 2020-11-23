Montana reports 677 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in Monday update

Montana reported 677 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, according to a Monday morning update to the state's case mapping and information website.
The state death total is now at 614 people, with 238 of those deaths reported in November.
The new cases bring Montana's active case total to 16,317. A total of 467 people were actively hospitalized. The state website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. A total of 2,377 Montanans have been hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19.
Montana has had 56,381 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 39,450 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for someone with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. A recovery by that definition does not necessarily mean the person is no longer experiencing symptoms or adverse health effects related to their illness.
Another 4,965 tests were completed by Monday, bringing the statewide testing total to 617,974.
Counties added the following number of cases in Monday's update:
- Gallatin with 102 (1,150 active)
- Flathead with 93 (2,303 active)
- Missoula with 78 (1,635 active)
- Silver Bow with 62 (689 active)
- Cascade with 57 (2,010 active)
- Yellowstone with 56 (3,646 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 50 (950 active)
- Ravalli with 17 (35 active)
- Park with 17 (241 active)
- Fergus with 16 (279 active)
- Lincoln with 16 (239 active)
- Deer Lodge with nine (79 active)
- Lake with nine (169 active)
- Roosevelt with nine (192 active)
- Carbon with six (90 active)
- Hill with six (147 active)
- Mineral with six (21 active)
- Musselshell with six (72 active)
- Broadwater with five (44 active)
- Sheridan with five (29 active)
- Beaverhead with three (84 active)
- Garfield with three (16 active)
- Glacier with two (31 active)
- Liberty with two (34 active)
- Madison with two (48 active)
- Pondera with two (58 active)
- Powell with two (40 active)
- Prairie with two (16 active)
- Toole with two (13 active)
- Daniels with one (12 active)
- Dawson with one (132 active)
- Phillips with one (38 active)
- Richland with one (112 active)
- Sanders with one (26 active)
- Wheatland with one (28 active)
This story will be updated.
