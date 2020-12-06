Montana reports 748 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Sunday update,

The first week of November, the state reported about 6,000 cases. The following week the state reported nearly 7,000 cases. The week after that the state reported more than 8,000 cases in a week. The week of Nov. 21 through Nov. 27 Montana reported about 6,000 cases.

The state through Nov. 27 had outbreaks in 780 different congregate settings. Schools account for 472 of those, followed by 148 assisted living facilities and 108 long-term care facilities.

Congregate setting outbreaks have been tied to 9,441 cases in Montana, or about 15% of all cases over the period covered in the DPHHS analysis.

Of those people infected in congregate settings, 260 had died by Nov. 27, with 97% of those deaths happening at assisted living facilities and long-term care facilities, according to DPHHS.

The state death total was at 671 people when the analysis was conducted, meaning about 38% of COVID-19 deaths in the state have been tied to congregate settings.

COVID-19 cases in Montana have been found most often in people in their 20s. That age group accounts for 19% of known cases, followed by people in their 30s who account for 16% of cases, people in their 40s who account for 14% of cases and people in their 50s who account for 13% of cases.