Montana reports 748 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Sunday update,

Montana reported 748 COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in an update Sunday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.
As of Sunday's update the state was reporting 16,852 active cases.
Montana has had 736 people die from COVID-19, including more than 320 people whose deaths were reported in the month of November.
The state website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The most recent update shows 475 people actively hospitalized statewide and a total of 2,836 people hospitalized in the state throughout the pandemic.
A total of 67,875 Montanans have been confirmed to have COVID-19 since March. Of those people infected 50,287 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. A person being designated as recovered does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.
A recent DPHHS interim epidemiological analysis of COVID-19 cases in Montana showed that weekly cases totals had begun to drop by the end of November. The analysis is based on data current through Nov. 27.
Montana reached 500 total cases by June before case growth became exponential, according to the analysis. Case growth slowed through August before showing exponential growth again in September. In October, the state averaged 5,000 cases every week.
The first week of November, the state reported about 6,000 cases. The following week the state reported nearly 7,000 cases. The week after that the state reported more than 8,000 cases in a week. The week of Nov. 21 through Nov. 27 Montana reported about 6,000 cases.
The state through Nov. 27 had outbreaks in 780 different congregate settings. Schools account for 472 of those, followed by 148 assisted living facilities and 108 long-term care facilities.
Congregate setting outbreaks have been tied to 9,441 cases in Montana, or about 15% of all cases over the period covered in the DPHHS analysis.
Of those people infected in congregate settings, 260 had died by Nov. 27, with 97% of those deaths happening at assisted living facilities and long-term care facilities, according to DPHHS.
The state death total was at 671 people when the analysis was conducted, meaning about 38% of COVID-19 deaths in the state have been tied to congregate settings.
COVID-19 cases in Montana have been found most often in people in their 20s. That age group accounts for 19% of known cases, followed by people in their 30s who account for 16% of cases, people in their 40s who account for 14% of cases and people in their 50s who account for 13% of cases.
Of cases reviewed in the analysis 52% of people infected were female and 48% were male. For the 77% of cases for which race was known at the time of the case report 80% of people identified as white, 15% identified as Amerian Indian, Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander and 6% identified as African American, Asian or "other races," the report says. Native Americans make up 7% of Montana's population but represent 15% of COVID-19 cases reviewed in the analysis, the report notes.
For cases in which ethnicity information was available 96% of people identified as non-Hispanic and 4% identified as Hispanic, according to the report.
Montanans between the ages of 29 and 102 years old have died as a result of COVID-19. Of those people who died 56% were men. Of the 578 deaths reviewed in the DPHHS analysis for which race was known 68% of people who died had identified as white, 27% as Native American and 6% as "African American or other race," the DPHHS report says.
Through Nov. 27 half of Montanans hospitalized with COVID-19 were between the ages of 57 and 78 years old. Broken down by race, the DPHHS analysis reports that 6% of Native Americans, 6% of African Americans and 5% of people identifying as white who have been infected with COVID-19 needed to be hospitalized at some point.
DPHHS had pre-existing and underlying condition information available for 58% hospitalized patients. Out of that group of people 81% indicated they had at least one pre-existing condition. Of those people 37% had hypertension and 28% had diabetes. The DPHHS analysis notes that those conditions are not mutually exclusive.
For people who have died in Montana as a result of COVID-19, the DPHHS epidemiological analysis had pre-existing and underlying condition information for 59% of them. Of those people 83% indicated they had at least one pre-existing condition. For 40% of people who died hypertension was listed. For 28% of people who died diabetes was listed. The DPHHS analysis notes that those conditions are not mutually exclusive.
Another 5,631 tests were completed by Sunday, raising the statewide testing total to 688,214.
Counties added the following number of new cases in the Sunday update:
- Yellowstone with 186 (5,169 active)
- Missoula with 91 (1,047 active)
- Cascade with 77 (2,425 active)
- Gallatin with 70 (595 active)
- Flathead with 50 (2,006 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 44 (1,720 active)
- Ravalli with 44 (592 active)
- Silver Bow with 38 (480 active)
- Sanders with 20 (48 active)
- Fergus with 19 (169 active)
- Park with 16 (179 active)
- Phillips with nine (70 active)
- Pondera with nine (29 active)
- Madison with eight (42 active)
- Teton with eight (56 active)
- Hill with six (159 active)
- Mineral with six (25 active)
- Broadwater with five (46 active)
- Valley with five (42 active)
- Chouteau with four (36 active)
- Beaverhead with three (50 active)
- Glacier with three (30 active)
- Big Horn with two (211 active)
- Carbon with two (29 active)
- Daniels with two (21 active)
- Deer Lodge with two (33 active)
- Lincoln with two (148 active)
- Musselshell with two (37 active)
- Dawson with one (72 active)
- Golden Valley with one (one active)
- Jefferson with one (84 active)
- Liberty with one (17 active)
- Powell with one (122 active)
- Richland with one (317 active)
- Sheridan with one (30 active)
This story will be updated.
