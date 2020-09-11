Montana reports 8 COVID-19 deaths Friday, with 124 new cases

Montana reported another 124 new COVID-19 cases and another eight deaths Friday morning in an update to the state’s case mapping and information website.
Thursday, the state map reflected 123 deaths, but by evening two public health offices had reported three additional deaths. Those deaths were reflected in the state’s data on Friday.
The website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Big Horn County saw two new deaths on Wednesday for a total of 19 there and Musselshell County reported its first death, a woman in her 70s who died the previous day.
Flathead County reported four new deaths on Friday, all linked to an outbreak in a long-term care facility. There have been 10 deaths at the facility due to COVID-19.
More than 75% of the residents there have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 9. With the four new deaths, 19% of the people who tested positive have now died, according to the city-county health department.
Sanders County reported its first death.
The new cases bring the state’s active case total to 1,859. Last Friday the state reported 1,992 active COVID-19 cases. Two weeks ago, the state reported 2,084 active cases.
Overall there have been 8,785 cases in Montana, and 6,795 have recovered from the illness. There are 142 people hospitalized on Friday down from 163 on Thursday. In totally 518 have been hospitalized due to the virus.
Yellowstone County reached an all-time high of COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday when 84 people were hospitalized. The high number of hospitalizations resulted in one hospital bringing in extra nurses from Colorado to cope with the high demand.
The state has run a total of 274,658 tests since March, and 1,305 were returned on Friday.
Yellowstone County reported the most cases on Friday, with 32 new cases. There are a total of 730 active cases in the county, which has seen a total of 2,472 cases. The county has 39% of the state’s cases.
A week earlier, the county had 1,011 active cases and two weeks ago the county reported 940 active cases.
Cascade County reported an additional 30 new cases, the second most of a single county of Friday. There are a total of 162 active cases. It has the third highest number of cases behind Yellowstone and Rosebud Counties.
Rosebud County only reported three Friday, but has a total of 257 active cases. Six people have died. Neighboring Big Horn County has 118 active cases and added 13 new ones Friday.
The contiguous Yellowstone, Big Horn and Rosebud counties make up about 17% of the state's population and combined account for 59% of the active COVID-19 cases in Montana.
Only two counties, Petroleum and Carter, have yet to report COVID-19 cases.
Other counties that reported new cases are:
• Gallatin with nine (56 active)
• Lake with five (33 active)
• Missoula with five (33 active)
• Dawson with four (12 active)
• Roosevelt with three (27 active)
• Flathead with two (128 active)
• Hill with two (28 active)
• Lincoln with 2 (12 active)
• Ravalli with two (five active)
• Richland with two (nine active)
• Custer with one (10 active)
• Glacier with one (25 active)
• Musselshell with one (six active)
• Park with one (11 active)
• Pondera with one (one active)
• Silver Bow with one (39 active)
• Stillwater with one (15 active)
• Sweet Grass with one (12 active)
• Teton with one (one active)
• Toole with one (seven active)
