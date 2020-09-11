Montana reports 8 COVID-19 deaths Friday, with 124 new cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana reported another 124 new COVID-19 cases and another eight deaths Friday morning in an update to the state’s case mapping and information website.

Thursday, the state map reflected 123 deaths, but by evening two public health offices had reported three additional deaths. Those deaths were reflected in the state’s data on Friday.

The website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Big Horn County saw two new deaths on Wednesday for a total of 19 there and Musselshell County reported its first death, a woman in her 70s who died the previous day.

Flathead County reported four new deaths on Friday, all linked to an outbreak in a long-term care facility. There have been 10 deaths at the facility due to COVID-19.

More than 75% of the residents there have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 9. With the four new deaths, 19% of the people who tested positive have now died, according to the city-county health department.

Sanders County reported its first death.

The new cases bring the state’s active case total to 1,859. Last Friday the state reported 1,992 active COVID-19 cases. Two weeks ago, the state reported 2,084 active cases.