Montana reports 83 new COVID-19 cases Sunday; 55 in Yellowstone County

Montana recorded 83 new positive cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 55 new cases in Yellowstone County.

The state's death total remains at 29, according to the update on the state's reporting website.

Yellowstone County's spike continues amid an outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care that has killed five people so far. Montana National Guard members and staff from the Billings Clinic have since responded to aid workers at Canyon Creek Memory Care in treating residents.

The Sunday update brings the state's total to 1,758 confirmed cases, including 864 active cases and 26 active hospitalizations. Yellowstone County now has 489 total cases, 312 of which are active — the most of any Montana county in both categories.

Bighorn and Jefferson counties each reported four new cases; Lake County reported three; Beaverhead, Carbon, Lewis and Clark, Ravalli, and Richland counties each reported two; and Broadwater, Fallon, Lincoln, Missoula, Park, Silver Bow, and Teton counties each reported one case. The Fallon County case is the county's first.

