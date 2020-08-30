Montana reports 89 COVID-19 cases Sunday; statewide active case total at 1,953

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana announced another 89 COVID-19 cases in a Sunday morning update.

The 89 people infected include 41 people in Yellowstone County and 28 people in Rosebud County.

The cases were reported on the state's COVID-19 case mapping website and dashboard, which relies on data submitted to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The new cases reported Sunday came through the processing of another 1,280 tests. In total COVID-19 in Montana has led to 246,661 tests, which have confirmed 7,340 cases.

Of those cases, 5,283 people are considered recovered according to DPPHS records.

Yellowstone County has 949 of the 1,953 active cases in the state. Last Sunday, Montana had confirmed 1,523 active cases.

Yellowstone County has about 15% of the state's population and about 48.5% of its active cases.

The new cases bring Rosebud County's total to 234 active cases.

Yellowstone County(941 active), Big Horn County (121 active) and Rosebud County (234 active) have 66% of the active cases in the state.