Montana reports 89 COVID-19 cases Sunday; statewide active case total at 1,953

Montana announced another 89 COVID-19 cases in a Sunday morning update.
The 89 people infected include 41 people in Yellowstone County and 28 people in Rosebud County.
The cases were reported on the state's COVID-19 case mapping website and dashboard, which relies on data submitted to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The new cases reported Sunday came through the processing of another 1,280 tests. In total COVID-19 in Montana has led to 246,661 tests, which have confirmed 7,340 cases.
Of those cases, 5,283 people are considered recovered according to DPPHS records.
Yellowstone County has 949 of the 1,953 active cases in the state. Last Sunday, Montana had confirmed 1,523 active cases.
Yellowstone County has about 15% of the state's population and about 48.5% of its active cases.
The new cases bring Rosebud County's total to 234 active cases.
Yellowstone County(941 active), Big Horn County (121 active) and Rosebud County (234 active) have 66% of the active cases in the state.
The statewide death total remained at 104 Sunday, an increase of 13 from last Sunday. Active hospitalizations were at 131, an increase of three from Saturday.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center, 182,909 people have died in the United States because of COVID-19. There have been 5,9 million cases in the U.S. Globally there have been 25 million confirmed cases and the death total is at 843,826 people.
Other counties with new cases reported Sunday include Gallatin with five (57 active), Dawson with four (14 active), Flathead with three (156 active), Missoula County with two (51 active), Musselshell with two (five active), Sweet Grass with two (eight active), Madison with one (three active), and McCone with one (four active).
Cascade County, which has the fifth-highest number of cases in the state, added no cases Sunday.
